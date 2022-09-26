India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Highlights, Road Safety World Series 2022: Persistent Rain Washes Out Game

IND L vs BAN L, Road Safety World Series highlights: The India Legends will face the Bangladesh Legends in match 18 of the Road Safety World Series 2022. India leads the points table with 12 points, while Bangladesh struggling at the bottom without a single win to their name. India will want to win and increase their lead at the top.Read More
Although, we still don’t have an official update, it is hereby presumed that the match has been called off due to persistent rains. Thanks for joining. Good night and take care.
Rain is now tumbling down as covers are now being pulled into the ground. Players are now rushing back to the dressing room and one must question if it will stop and if the match will resume. IND L 29/1(4)
FOUR! Another short ball from Sharif and pulled away by Raina. India would need those runs as Duckworth Lewis will come into play with the way the rain is falling. IND L 23/1(3.4)
FOUR—Top shot from Suresh Raina as he hits the ball down the ground. That was the off cutter and it was full. Southpaw hitting it down the ground. IND L 17/1(3.2)
Maximum. That was Naman Ojha who dances down the pitch and launched Abdur Razzak for a maximum over long on. And then gets clean bowled. IND L 11/1
Tight second over from Bangladesh as Badrinath gets off the mark. All eyes on Naman Ojha as he has been top form. IND L 5/0(2)
Sachin Tendulkar hasn’t come to open, but Naman Ojha is in superb form and he is accompanied by S Badrinath. Nonetheless, a couple of runs by Ojha to kick off India Legends innings. IND L 2/0
The India Legends innings has been delayed due to rain. It seems, it will be delayed at least for ten minutes or so.
Great fightback from Bangladesh Legends who were 80/8. They managed to score 72 in last ten overs as they end with 121/8 on board. Kudos to them as at one stage it looked like they will get all out. Meanwhile it’s been raining. BAN L 121/9(20)
What an assault from Abdur Razzak. First he hits four and then hits a six and then gets dropped. BAN L 117/9(19)
Stumped! Mohammad Sharif departs for 11 as Pragyan Ojha gets his man. Bangladesh just a wicket away from getting all out. BAN L 106/9
22 off the over! And Bangladesh Legends have reached the hundred-run mark. Some hitting in this over, wish they had batted like that all along. 4,4,6,6. BAN L 105/8(18)
FOUR! Effective batting as Bangladesh Legends get welcome boundary. Opening the phase of the bat and finding the boundary. Furthermore, Dolar Mahmus smashes a SIX off the very next ball. So ten runs off 2 balls! BAN L 93/8(17.2)
First ball duck as Bangladesh lose their eighth wicket. Dheeman Ghosh departs for 23 runs. And now there is a chance that they might get all out. BAN L 80/8
WICKET! That was the slow ball from Mithun and the batter was taken aback and gives a simple catch to Yuvraj Singh who rushed in to make it look very very difficult. Khalen Mashud departs. BAN L 80/7(16)
Top stuff from Abhimanyu Mithun. Three yorkers at exactly same place. And then concedes a wide—which means a run. BAN L 79/6(15.4)
WICKET! First wicket for Rahul Sharma as he traps the southpaw plumb in front. Umpire had no qualms about it and gives Sunny the marching orders. BAN L 76/6(14.3)
Great shot from Dheeman Ghosh as he slog sweeps Pragyan Ojha for a huge SIX! That was a top shot as Bangladesh gets some runs. Meanwhile Ojha continues to concede runs. BAN L 74/5(14)
WICKET! Bangladesh have now lost their half side. Hasan gets stumped thanks to some casual batting. Went to fetch that ball and never bothered to go back into the crease. Ojha did the rest. BAN L 61/5(11.5)
Bangladesh breaks the boundary drought, they hit a couple of boundaries off three balls. Pragyan Ojha must be recaliberating his line and length as Dheeman Ghosh races to 11 off 11 balls. BAN L 59/4(11.4)
Another silent over which means Bangladesh Legends had last scored a boundary 33 balls ago. BAN L 51/4(11)
WICKET-Slow and short from Pragyan Ojha and that was mistimed by Nazmus Sadat who pulls it straight to the fielder in the deep. Good catch; Bangladesh now four down. BAN L 48/4(9.5)
Poor judgement. That was a risky run by Bangladesh Legends as they lose their third wicket; Alok Kapali departs for 4. BAN L 44/3(8.3)
After an expensive over, Gony comes back very well. Gives away just 4 runs in his second over. BAN L 41/2(8)
WICKET! Vinay Kumar gets the breakthrough as he removes dangerman Aftab Ahmed. Was trying to scoop it, but never timed it and gets caught by Keeper Naman Ojha. BAN L 37/2(7)
Meanwhile, the third boundary off Gony. Poor line as it was wide and short, it was just helped on its way by the batter. 12 runs off 3 balls. BAN L 31/1(5.4)
And finally, we have boundary! Short ball from Manpreet Gony and that was pulled away. Meanwhile we have another boundary off the very next ball. So, some runs here for Bangladesh Legends. BAN L 26/1(5.2)
Great bowling from R Vinay Kumar who is keeping a wicket-to-wicket line; furthermore, poor batting from Bangladesh as they are crawling with just one over to go in the powerplay. BAN 18/1(5)
That’s gone. Abhimanyu Mithun bowled an inswinger and the batter was stuck in his crease which means Mehtab Hosain departs for 3 off 8 balls. That was plumb! BAN 12/1(3.4)
The India Legends will face the Bangladesh Legends in match 18 of the Road Safety World Series 2022. India leads the points table with 12 points, while Bangladesh struggling at the bottom without a single win to their name. India will want to win and increase their lead at the top.
The Indian team led by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar has played some amazing cricket till now. They managed to register victories over South Africa and England without breaking much sweat.
The team’s batting and bowling have seemed to be in command with Tendulkar, Stuart Binny, and Yusuf Pathan in form with the bat while the spin twins, Rahul Sharma and Naman Ojha, have proven to be excellent bowlers, scalping a lot of wickets. India would seek to put up an all-around effort and thump Bangladesh on Sunday evening.
Bangladesh will have to play out of their skin to win against a dominant Indian side. Their batting has let them down in all three matches. The top order really needs to pull up their socks and start scoring if the Bangla veterans have to progress in the tournament.
IN-L vs BN-L Telecast
India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends match will be televised on Colors Cineplex HD, Colors Cineplex, and Sports18 channels in India.
IN-L vs BN-L Live Streaming
The Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and Bangladesh Legends will be streamed live on JioTV and Voot.
IN-L vs BN-L Match Details
The IN-L vs BN-L match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun on Sunday, September 25 at 7:30 pm IST.
IN-L vs BN-L Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Sachin Tendulkar
Vice-Captain: Stuart Binny
Suggested Playing XI for IN-L vs BN-L Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Wicketkeeper: Naman Ojha
Batters: Sachin Tendulkar, A Ahmed, Suresh Raina
Allrounders: Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Elias Sunny
Bowlers: Rahul Sharma, Razzak, Abul Hasan
India Legends (IN-L) vs Bangladesh Legends (BN-L) Possible XIs
