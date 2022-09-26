Home / News / Cricketnext / India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Highlights, Road Safety World Series 2022: Persistent Rain Washes Out Game
India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Highlights, Road Safety World Series 2022: Persistent Rain Washes Out Game

India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Live Score, Road Safety World Series 2022 Updates: Check here for all the live score, live match text updates from IND-L vs BAN-L 2022 RSWS clash at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Dehradun.

Road Safety World Series India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Live Streaming
News18.com |
Dehradun, India // Updated: September 26, 2022, 00:28 IST
IND L vs BAN L, Road Safety World Series highlights: The India Legends will face the Bangladesh Legends in match 18 of the Road Safety World Series 2022. India leads the points table with 12 points, while Bangladesh struggling at the bottom without a single win to their name. India will want to win and increase their lead at the top.

Sep 26, 2022 00:28 IST

The Official Statement

Sep 26, 2022 00:03 IST

IND L vs BAN L, Road Safety World Series

Although, we still don’t have an official update, it is hereby presumed that the match has been called off due to persistent rains. Thanks for joining. Good night and take care.

Sep 25, 2022 22:15 IST

IND L vs BAN L, Road Safety World Series Live Score: Rain.

Rain is now tumbling down as covers are now being pulled into the ground. Players are now rushing back to the dressing room and one must question if it will stop and if the match will resume. IND L 29/1(4)

Sep 25, 2022 22:11 IST

IND L vs BAN L, Road Safety World Series Live Score: FOUR!

FOUR! Another short ball from Sharif and pulled away by Raina. India would need those runs as Duckworth Lewis will come into play with the way the rain is falling. IND L 23/1(3.4)

Sep 25, 2022 22:09 IST

IND L vs BAN L, Road Safety World Series Live Score: FOUR!

FOUR—Top shot from Suresh Raina as he hits the ball down the ground. That was the off cutter and it was full. Southpaw hitting it down the ground. IND L 17/1(3.2)

Sep 25, 2022 22:05 IST

IND L vs BAN L, Road Safety World Series Live Score: SIX

Maximum. That was Naman Ojha who dances down the pitch and launched Abdur Razzak for a maximum over long on. And then gets clean bowled. IND L 11/1

Sep 25, 2022 22:03 IST

IND L vs BAN L, Road Safety World Series Live Score:

Tight second over from Bangladesh as Badrinath gets off the mark. All eyes on Naman Ojha as he has been top form. IND L 5/0(2)

Sep 25, 2022 21:55 IST

IND L vs BAN L, Road Safety World Series Live Score: No Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar hasn’t come to open, but Naman Ojha is in superb form and he is accompanied by S Badrinath. Nonetheless, a couple of runs by Ojha to kick off India Legends innings. IND L 2/0

Sep 25, 2022 21:44 IST

IND L vs BAN L, Road Safety World Series Live Score: Rain!

The India Legends innings has been delayed due to rain. It seems, it will be delayed at least for ten minutes or so.

Sep 25, 2022 21:24 IST

IND L vs BAN L, Road Safety World Series Live Score: India Legends Need 122.

Great fightback from Bangladesh Legends who were 80/8. They managed to score 72 in last ten overs as they end with 121/8 on board. Kudos to them as at one stage it looked like they will get all out. Meanwhile it’s been raining. BAN L 121/9(20)

Sep 25, 2022 21:17 IST

IND L vs BAN L, Road Safety World Series Live Score:

What an assault from Abdur Razzak. First he hits four and then hits a six and then gets dropped. BAN L 117/9(19)

Sep 25, 2022 21:15 IST

IND L vs BAN L, Road Safety World Series Live Score:

Stumped! Mohammad Sharif departs for 11 as Pragyan Ojha gets his man. Bangladesh just a wicket away from getting all out. BAN L 106/9

Sep 25, 2022 21:13 IST

IND L vs BAN L, Road Safety World Series Live Score: SIX!

22 off the over! And Bangladesh Legends have reached the hundred-run mark. Some hitting in this over, wish they had batted like that all along. 4,4,6,6. BAN L 105/8(18)

Sep 25, 2022 21:06 IST

IND L vs BAN L, Road Safety World Series Live Score: FOUR and SIX.

FOUR! Effective batting as Bangladesh Legends get welcome boundary. Opening the phase of the bat and finding the boundary. Furthermore, Dolar Mahmus smashes a SIX off the very next ball. So ten runs off 2 balls! BAN L 93/8(17.2)

Sep 25, 2022 21:00 IST

IND L vs BAN L, Road Safety World Series Live Score: WICKET!

First ball duck as Bangladesh lose their eighth wicket. Dheeman Ghosh departs for 23 runs. And now there is a chance that they might get all out. BAN L 80/8

Sep 25, 2022 20:57 IST

IND L vs BAN L, Road Safety World Series Live Score: Gone.

WICKET! That was the slow ball from Mithun and the batter was taken aback and gives a simple catch to Yuvraj Singh who rushed in to make it look very very difficult. Khalen Mashud departs. BAN L 80/7(16)

Sep 25, 2022 20:55 IST

IND L vs BAN L, Road Safety World Series Live Score:

Top stuff from Abhimanyu Mithun. Three yorkers at exactly same place. And then concedes a wide—which means a run. BAN L 79/6(15.4)

Sep 25, 2022 20:49 IST

IND L vs BAN L, Road Safety World Series Live Score: Six Down.

WICKET! First wicket for Rahul Sharma as he traps the southpaw plumb in front. Umpire had no qualms about it and gives Sunny the marching orders. BAN L 76/6(14.3)

Sep 25, 2022 20:46 IST

IND L vs BAN L, Road Safety World Series Live Score: SIX!

Great shot from Dheeman Ghosh as he slog sweeps Pragyan Ojha for a huge SIX! That was a top shot as Bangladesh gets some runs. Meanwhile Ojha continues to concede runs. BAN L 74/5(14)

Sep 25, 2022 20:36 IST

IND L vs BAN L, Road Safety World Series Live Score: Casual Batting.

WICKET! Bangladesh have now lost their half side. Hasan gets stumped thanks to some casual batting. Went to fetch that ball and never bothered to go back into the crease. Ojha did the rest. BAN L 61/5(11.5)

Sep 25, 2022 20:34 IST

IND L vs BAN L, Road Safety World Series Live Score: FOUR.

Bangladesh breaks the boundary drought, they hit a couple of boundaries off three balls. Pragyan Ojha must be recaliberating his line and length as Dheeman Ghosh races to 11 off 11 balls. BAN L 59/4(11.4)

Sep 25, 2022 20:32 IST

IND L vs BAN L, Road Safety World Series Live Score: No Boundary for 33 Balls.

Another silent over which means Bangladesh Legends had last scored a boundary 33 balls ago. BAN L 51/4(11)

Sep 25, 2022 20:28 IST

IND L vs BAN L, Road Safety World Series Live Score: Ojha Gets His Man.

WICKET-Slow and short from Pragyan Ojha and that was mistimed by Nazmus Sadat who pulls it straight to the fielder in the deep. Good catch; Bangladesh now four down. BAN L 48/4(9.5)

Sep 25, 2022 20:19 IST

IND L vs BAN L, Road Safety World Series Live Score: Run Out.

Poor judgement. That was a risky run by Bangladesh Legends as they lose their third wicket; Alok Kapali departs for 4. BAN L 44/3(8.3)

Sep 25, 2022 20:16 IST

IND L vs BAN L, Road Safety World Series Live Score: Great Comeback from Manpreet Gony.

After an expensive over, Gony comes back very well. Gives away just 4 runs in his second over. BAN L 41/2(8)

Sep 25, 2022 20:10 IST

IND L vs BAN L, Road Safety World Series Live Score: Vinay Kumar Strikes.

WICKET! Vinay Kumar gets the breakthrough as he removes dangerman Aftab Ahmed. Was trying to scoop it, but never timed it and gets caught by Keeper Naman Ojha. BAN L 37/2(7)

Sep 25, 2022 20:02 IST

IND L vs BAN L, Road Safety World Series Live Score: Third Boundary.

Meanwhile, the third boundary off Gony. Poor line as it was wide and short, it was just helped on its way by the batter. 12 runs off 3 balls. BAN L 31/1(5.4)

Sep 25, 2022 20:01 IST

IND L vs BAN L, Road Safety World Series Live Score: FOUR.

And finally, we have boundary! Short ball from Manpreet Gony and that was pulled away. Meanwhile we have another boundary off the very next ball. So, some runs here for Bangladesh Legends. BAN L 26/1(5.2)

Sep 25, 2022 19:59 IST

IND L vs BAN L, Road Safety World Series Live Score: Now, Vinay Kumar In Attack.

Great bowling from R Vinay Kumar who is keeping a wicket-to-wicket line; furthermore, poor batting from Bangladesh as they are crawling with just one over to go in the powerplay. BAN 18/1(5)

Sep 25, 2022 19:52 IST

IND L vs BAN L, Road Safety World Series Live Score: WICKET!

That’s gone. Abhimanyu Mithun bowled an inswinger and the batter was stuck in his crease which means Mehtab Hosain departs for 3 off 8 balls. That was plumb! BAN 12/1(3.4)

Sep 25, 2022 19:50 IST

IND L vs BAN L, Road Safety World Series Live Score:

A couple of cut shots from Bangladesh batters were fielded well by the backward point and Mithun bowls the third ball as wide. Shambolic gameplay from Bangladesh who are yet to hit a boundary. BAN L 12/0(3.3)
Sep 25, 2022 19:46 IST

IND L vs BAN L, Road Safety World Series Live Score: 7 dot balls from Stuart Binny.

Another slow over for Bangladesh. This is the second over from Binny and he has already bowled 7 dot balls. Another single off Binny to end the over and the commentator getting restless; they want to see a scoring shot. BAN L 9/0(3)
Sep 25, 2022 19:42 IST

IND L vs BAN L, Road Safety World Series Live Score: Slow Start.

A very slow start from Bangladesh, no boundaries at all despite the powerplay. They will end the second over with a single. BAN L 6/0(2)
Sep 25, 2022 19:40 IST

IND L vs BAN L, Road Safety World Series Live Score: Mithun Having Cramps.

Karnataka bowler Abhimanyu Mithun gets the new ball and pulls out of his delivery stride. He is having cramps. BAN L 4/0(1.4)
Sep 25, 2022 19:35 IST

IND L vs BAN L, Road Safety World Series Live Score: First runs for Bangladesh.

Tendulkar has given the new ball to Stuart Binny who kept it tight off the first three balls after which he gave away the first runs. Great first over so far. Ban L 1/0(0.5)
Sep 25, 2022 19:31 IST

IND L vs BAN L, Road Safety World Series Live Score: India Team Changes.

India are bowling first in Dehradun and they have dropped the Pathan brothers, Munaf Patel and Rajesh Pawar. That's four changes!
Sep 25, 2022 19:27 IST

IND L vs BAN L, Road Safety World Series Live Score: Toss Update.

India Legends has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Bangladesh Legends.
Sep 25, 2022 19:08 IST

IND L vs BAN L, Road Safety World Series Live Score: Predicted Line Up.

India Legends Predicted Line-up: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Naman Ojha (wk), Subramaniam Badrinath, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma

Bangladesh Legends Predicted Line-up: M Hossain, Nazimuddin, A Ahmed, Kapali, N Sadat, D Ghosh, Elias Sunny, Abul Hasan, M Sharif, D Mahmud, Razzak

Sep 25, 2022 18:37 IST

IND L vs BAN L, Road Safety World Series Live Score: India Legends Are Unbeaten.

Team India are on a dominant run in the Road Safety series competition and are undefeated at the moment. They sit at the summit of the standings with 12 points. Skipper Sachin Tendulkar displayed his tremendous batting prowess in the last match against England Legends which the Indian side won by 40 runs.
Sep 25, 2022 18:28 IST

IND L vs BAN L, Road Safety World Series Live Score: Bangladesh Will Have To Play Out of their Skins.

Bangladesh will have to play out of their skin to win against a dominant Indian side. Their batting has let them down in all three matches. The top order really needs to pull up their socks and start scoring if the Bangla veterans have to progress in the tournament.
Sep 25, 2022 18:23 IST

IND L vs BAN L, Road Safety World Series Live Score:

Sep 25, 2022 18:22 IST

IND L vs BAN L, Road Safety World Series Live Score: Hello and Welcome.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this RSWS match between India and Bangladesh live from Rajiv Gandhi stadium in Dehradun.

The team’s batting and bowling have seemed to be in command with Tendulkar, Stuart Binny, and Yusuf Pathan in form with the bat while the spin twins, Rahul Sharma and Naman Ojha, have proven to be excellent bowlers, scalping a lot of wickets. India would seek to put up an all-around effort and thump Bangladesh on Sunday evening.

Bangladesh will have to play out of their skin to win against a dominant Indian side. Their batting has let them down in all three matches. The top order really needs to pull up their socks and start scoring if the Bangla veterans have to progress in the tournament.

IN-L vs BN-L Telecast

India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends match will be televised on Colors Cineplex HD, Colors Cineplex, and Sports18 channels in India.

IN-L vs BN-L Live Streaming

The Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and Bangladesh Legends will be streamed live on JioTV and Voot.

IN-L vs BN-L Match Details

The IN-L vs BN-L match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun on Sunday, September 25 at 7:30 pm IST.

IN-L vs BN-L Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sachin Tendulkar

Vice-Captain: Stuart Binny

Suggested Playing XI for IN-L vs BN-L Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Naman Ojha

Batters: Sachin Tendulkar, A Ahmed, Suresh Raina

Allrounders: Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Elias Sunny

Bowlers: Rahul Sharma, Razzak, Abul Hasan

India Legends (IN-L) vs Bangladesh Legends (BN-L) Possible XIs

India Legends Predicted Line-up: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Naman Ojha (wk), Subramaniam Badrinath, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma

Bangladesh Legends Predicted Line-up: M Hossain, Nazimuddin, A Ahmed, Kapali, N Sadat, D Ghosh, Elias Sunny, Abul Hasan, M Sharif, D Mahmud, Razzak

