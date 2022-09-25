India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Live Streaming: How to Watch Road Safety World Series 2022 Coverage on TV And Online

On Sunday evening, the India Legends will clash against the Bangladesh Legends in the Road Safety World Series 2022. The match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun.

Team India are on a dominant run in the Road Safety series competition and are undefeated at the moment. They sit at the summit of the standings with 12 points. Skipper Sachin Tendulkar displayed his tremendous batting prowess in the last match against England Legends which the Indian side won by 40 runs.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh have had a dismal start to the tournament losing all their matches, and are thus placed at the bottom of the table. They will be hoping to make a comeback against the mighty Indian side.

Rain might play spoilsport yet again as it has done in the tournament so far. If the rain gods are kind enough, we might have a crackerjack match on our hands.

Ahead of Sunday’s Road Safety World Series 2022 match between India Legends and Bangladesh Legends; here is all you need to know:

When will Road Safety World Series 2022 match between India Legends (IN-L) and Bangladesh Legends (NZ-L) will be played?

The Road Safety World Series 2022 match between India Legends and Bangladesh Legends will take place on September 25, Sunday.

Where will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match India Legends (IN-L) vs Bangladesh Legends (NZ-L) be played?

The match between India Legends and Bangladesh Legends will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun,

What time will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match India Legends (IN-L) vs Bangladesh Legends (NZ-L) begin?

The match between India Legends and Bangladesh Legends will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Legends (IN-L) vs Bangladesh Legends (NZ-L) match?

India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends match will be televised on Colors Cineplex Superhits, Colors Cineplex, and Sports18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Legends (IN-L) vs Bangladesh Legends (NZ-L) match?

India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends match is available to be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

India Legends (IN-L) vs Bangladesh Legends (NZ-L) Possible XIs

India Legends Predicted Line-up: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Naman Ojha (wicketkeeper), Subramaniam Badrinath, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma

Bangladesh Legends Predicted Line-up: M Hossain, Nazimuddin, A Ahmed, Kapali, N Sadat, D Ghosh, Elias Sunny, Abul Hasan, M Sharif, D Mahmud, Razzak

