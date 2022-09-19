India Legends vs New Zealand Legends Live Score, Road Safety World Series 2022: Rain Stops Play in Indore

The Sachin Tendulkar-led side presently claims the second spot in the standings after bagging three points from two matches.

The legends team from New Zealand, on the other hand, suffered a crushing nine-wicket defeat against South Africa Legends in their first match of the tournament. New Zealand Legends are currently languishing at the bottom of the table.

What date Road Safety World Series 2022 match between India Legends (IN-L) and New Zealand Legends (NZ-L) will be played?

The Road Safety World Series 2022 match between India Legends and New Zealand Legends will take place on September 19, Monday.

Where will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match India Legends (IN-L) vs New Zealand Legends (NZ-L) be played?

The match between India Legends and New Zealand Legends will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

What time will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match India Legends (IN-L) vs New Zealand Legends (NZ-L) begin?

The match between India Legends and New Zealand Legends will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Legends (IN-L) vs New Zealand Legends (NZ-L) match?

India Legends vs New Zealand Legends match will be televised on Colors Cineplex Superhits, Colors Cineplex, and Sports18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Legends (IN-L) vs New Zealand Legends (NZ-L) match?

India Legends vs New Zealand Legends match is available to be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

