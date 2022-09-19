India Legends vs New Zealand Legends Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch RSWS 2022 Coverage on TV And Online

India Legends kicked off the second edition of the Road Safety World Series on a promising note after they clinched a comfortable 61-run win against South Africa Legends in the inaugural match. The defending champions are now set to face New Zealand Legends on Monday. The match between India Legends and New Zealand Legends will take place at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

The Sachin Tendulkar-led side presently claims second spot in the standings after bagging three points from two matches.

The legends team from New Zealand, on the other hand, suffered a crushing nine-wicket defeat against South Africa Legends in their first match of the tournament. New Zealand Legends are currently languishing at the bottom of the table.

Ahead of Monday’s Road Safety World Series 2022 match between India Legends and New Zealand Legends; here is all you need to know:

When will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match between India Legends (IN-L) and New Zealand Legends (NZ-L) be played?

The Road Safety World Series 2022 match between India Legends and New Zealand Legends will take place on September 19, Monday.

Where will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match India Legends (IN-L) vs New Zealand Legends (NZ-L) be played?

The match between India Legends and New Zealand Legends will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

What time will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match India Legends (IN-L) vs New Zealand Legends (NZ-L) begin?

The match between India Legends and New Zealand Legends will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Legends (IN-L) vs New Zealand Legends (NZ-L) match?

India Legends vs New Zealand Legends match will be televised on Colors Cineplex Superhits, Colors Cineplex, and Sports18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Legends (IN-L) vs New Zealand Legends (NZ-L) match?

India Legends vs New Zealand Legends match is available to be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

India Legends (IN-L) vs New Zealand Legends (NZ-L) Possible XIs

India Legends Predicted Line-up: Sachin Tendulkar (captain), Naman Ojha (wicketkeeper), Subramaniam Badrinath, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma

New Zealand Legends Predicted Line-up: Aaron Redmond, Anton Devcich, Dean Brownlie, Ross Taylor (captain), Neil Broom, Jacob Oram, Craig McMillan, Gareth Hopkins (wicketkeeper), Bruce Martin, Shane Bond, Hamish Bennett

