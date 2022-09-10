India Legends vs South Africa Legends Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Road Safety World Series 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

India Legends are set to start their title defence with a clash against the South Africa Legends in the inaugural match of this year’s Road Safety World Series today. The game between India Legends and South Africa Legends will be played at Green Park in Kanpur.

Led by Sachin Tendulkar, the India Legends features a star-studded line-up that includes Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan. The bowling unit will be powered by the likes of Munaf Patel, Pragyan Ojha and Vinay Kumar.

South Africa Legends team, on the other hand, boasts of former stars like Lance Klusener, Makhaya Ntini and Johan Botha. The side will be led by Jonty Rhodes.

The Sachin Tendulkar-led side will be up against the legends team from West Indies in their next fixture on September 14. The match is slated to be played at the same venue.

Eight teams will take part in this season’s Road Safety World Series and 23 matches will be played across four different venues-Dehradun, Kanpur, Indore, and Raipur.

Ahead of today’s Road Safety World Series 2022 match between India Legends and South Africa Legends; here is all you need to know:

What date Road Safety World Series 2022 match between India Legends (IN-L) and South Africa Legends (SA-L) will be played?

The Road Safety World Series 2022 match between India Legends and South Africa Legends will take place on Saturday, September 10.

Where will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match India Legends (IN-L) vs South Africa Legends (SA-L) be played?

The match between India Legends and South Africa Legends will be played at Green Park in Kanpur.

What time will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match India Legends (IN-L) vs South Africa Legends (SA-L) begin?

The match between India Legends and South Africa Legends will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Legends (IN-L) vs South Africa Legends (SA-L) match?

India Legends vs South Africa Legends match will be televised on Colors Cineplex Superhits, Colors Cineplex, and Sports18 Khel TV channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Legends (IN-L) vs South Africa Legends (SA-L) match?

India Legends vs South Africa Legends match will be available to be streamed live on Voot and JioTV.

India Legends (IN-L) vs South Africa (SA-L) Possible Starting XI:

India Legends Predicted Starting Line-up: Sachin Tendulkar (captain), Naman Ojha (wicketkeeper), Subramaniam Badrinath, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Pragyan Ojha, Abhimanyu Mithun, Vinay Kumar, Rahul Sharma.

South Africa Legends Predicted Starting Line-up: Jacques Rudolph, Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk (wicketkeeper), Henry Davids, Jonty Rhodes (captain), Lance Klusener, Johan Botha, Vernon Philander, Makhaya Ntini, Thandi Tshabalala.

