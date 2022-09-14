India Legends vs West Indies Legends Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch Road Safety World Series 2022 Coverage on TV And Online

Defending champions India Legends started the second edition of the Road Safety World Series on a promising note after securing a convincing win against South Africa Legends in the opening game. The Sachin Tendulkar-led side, in their second fixture, will now be up against the legends team from West Indies. The match between India Legends and West Indies Legends will be played today at Green Park in Kanpur.

The Indian team displayed terrific batting in the opening contest and posted a mammoth total of 217/4. Allrounder Stuart Binny played a fabulous knock of unbeaten 82. In bowling unit, spinner Rahul Sharma picked up three wickets. South Africa Legends could eventually manage to reach a total of 156/9.

West Indies Legends, on the other hand, clinched a six-wicket victory against Bangladesh Legends in their first match of the tournament.

Ahead of today’s Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and West Indies Legends; here is all you need to know:

When will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match between India Legends and West Indies Legends be played?

The Road Safety World Series 2022 match between India Legends and West Indies will take place on September 14, Wednesday.

Where will the Road Safety World Series match India Legends vs West Indies Legends be played?

The match between India Legends and West Indies Legends will be played at Green Park in Kanpur.

What time will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match India Legends vs West Indies Legends begin?

The match between India Legends and West Indies Legends will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Legends vs West Indies Legends match?

India Legends vs West Indies Legends match will be televised on Sports 18, Colors Cineplex and Colors Rishtey.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Legends vs West Indies Legends match?

India Legends vs West Indies Legends match will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

India Legends vs West Indies Possible XIs

India Legends Predicted Line-up: Naman Ojha (wicketkeeper), Sachin Tendulkar (captain), Suresh Raina, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha

West Indies Legends Predicted Line-up: Dwayne Smith, Dave Mohammed, Narsingh Deonarine, Kirk Edwards (captain), Danza Hyatt, William Perkins (wicketkeeper), Sulieman Benn, Devendra Bishoo, Marlon Black, Krishmar Santokie, Daren Powell

