Live Cricket Score Indian Maharajas vs World Giants: The second season of the Legends League Cricket tournament, which features various former cricketers, will begin on Friday, September 17, with an exhibition match between the India Maharajas and the World Giants. Read More
This tournament will see all-women umpires—this is a first in any cricket match in India. The match official is also women.
Sehwag and ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle will be among 90 former cricketers who will be in action in the Legends League Cricket. Sehwag will be leading Gujarat Giants in the tournament opener against Gautam Gambhir’s India Capitals on Saturday.
Just a slight change, it is Harbhajan Singh who is leading the Indian Maharajas and not Virender Sehwag who will be opening the batting.
Jacques Kallis has won the toss and World Giants are batting first against Indian Maharajas.
LLC will be played across the country as the tournament kicks off at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Then, we move to Lucknow and then to the national capital New Delhi.
Muttiah Muralitharan will be back in action and he looks intense as he bowls at the nets. His former mate Farvez Mahroof says that he may be working on a new variation.
Do yourself a favour and run through the World Giants bowling line up: Brett Lee, Dale Steyn and then you have magician Muttiah Muralitharan.
That Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth are in the same squad! When was the last time these two played together? Although, we remember what happened once when these two played against each other. HINT: Mohali, 2008.
India Maharajas: Virender Sehwag (c), Mohammed Kaif, Stuart Binny, Parthiv Patel (wk), S Badrinath, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, S Sreesanth, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha
World Giants: Jacques Kallis (c), Hamilton Masakadza, Shane Watson, Lendl Simmons, Asghar Afghan, Kevin O Brien, Matt Prior (wk), Nathan McCullum, Dale Steyn, Brett Lee, Muttiah Muralitharan
The current BCCI President and former India captain, Sourav Ganguly, was initially going to lead the India Maharajas. However, he backed out of the tournament leaving Sehwag as the man in charge. The Maharajas have a strong line-up with many of the Indian legends in their squad.
The fans will be in for a treat as their favourite legends might just take them on a trip down memory lane when the two legendary teams take the field on Friday. Do not miss the enthralling action from the showpiece match.
Meanwhile, the World Giants have some of the biggest erstwhile players from different nations. Legends like Sanath Jayasuriya, Herschelle Gibbs, Brett Lee, and Dale Steyn will all feature in the same line-up.
Former India opener Virender Sehwag will lead the India Maharajas, while the legendary all-rounder Jacques Kallis will be at the helm of things for the World Giants. The Indian side will feature legends like Mohammed Kaif, Ajay Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, and Irfan Pathan to name a few.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this special match of Legends League Cricket 2022 where Indian Maharajas take on World Giants at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Ahead of Friday’s Legends League Exhibition match between India Maharajas and World Giants; here is all you need to know:
What date will the Legends League Exhibition match between India Maharajas and World Giants be played?
The Legends League Exhibition match between India Maharajas and World Giants will take place on September 16, Friday.
Where will the Legends League Exhibition match between India Maharajas and World Giants be played?
The Legends League Exhibition match between India Maharajas and World Giants will be played at Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.
What time will the Legends League Exhibition match between India Maharajas and World Giants begin?
The Legends League Exhibition match between India Maharajas and World Giants will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends League Exhibition match?
India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends League Exhibition match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
India Maharajas vs World Giants Possible Starting XI:
