'India Mein Wo Selector Paida Nahi Hua Jo Virat Ko Drop Kar Sake'-Former Pakistan Skipper

Former India captain Virat Kohli’s poor form continued as team lost the second ODI match against England on Thursday. Kohli himself scored 16 off 25 balls as India were bundled out for 146, 100 runs short of England’s total. A good score here could have done world of good, not to mention his 12 runs in 2 T20I matches had already given enough cannon fodder to his detractors who demanded his ouster from the national side. Furthermore, the cricket world remains divided over his form, nonetheless, he also has his backers like Rashid Latif who has kept on insisting that Kohli will score a century in ODI games, unfortunately, that hasn’t happened yet.

The former Pakistan captain, speaking on his official Youtube channel, thundered that no Indian selector has the guts to drop Kohli from the team. “India mein wo selector paida nahi hua hai jo Virat (Kohli) ko drop kar sake."

Speaking further, he took potshots at BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, who in an interview earlier, had said Kohli will have to get back in form, citing his numbers.

“You are talking about one player, but the entire Indian team isn’t winning consistently either. You are putting the gun on Virat’s shoulders and keeping the other players safe. You look at the 2019 World Cup, 2021 T20 World Cup.. even when Virat didn’t perform, what were the others doing?" Latif said.

He added that modern-day game is a different beast and Kohli is being singled out in a very unfair manner as the likes of Kane Williamson too is going through a run drought.

“Modern-day cricket is different. Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Kohli, Rohit Sharma.. everyone has some weakness or the other and they are exposed soon enough because of the technology we have now. But they haven’t changed their game. Kane Williamson is enduring a similar phase as Kohli. Short of length deliveries are a weakness for him. They all have to go to their basics, you need to consult your best coaches and work on your weaknesses," Latif said on his official YouTube channel.

Virat Kohli will be out of action for a month as he has been rested from the five match T20I series against West Indies. This means he will next play in the Asia Cup which is not before August end.

