With a dominant show in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, India have moved to the top spot of ICC ODI Rankings. Rohit Sharma and Co. have won last seven ODIs on a trot as the winning streak started with a victory in the third ODI versus Bangladesh and the Men in Blue followed it up with a back-to-back 3-0 series win over Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

Ahead of the three-match series, New Zealand were ruling the ICC ODI rankings but they lost their top spot to England after losing the first two matches. However, it was a very short stay for Jos Buttler and Co. at the top as India thrashed New Zealand by 90 runs in the third ODI to claim the numero uno spot.

India are now at the top of the list with 114 rating points, England sit at the second spot with 113 rating points, while Australia move up into third place with their 112 rating points. The series’ defeat hurt New Zealand as they have dropped to fourth spot with 111 points.

England have an opportunity to reclaim the top spot if If they manage to win their upcoming ODI series against South Africa 3-0.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma scored his first ODI hundred in three years while Shubman Gill continued his domination with another sublime ton as India completed a clean sweep with a 90-run win over New Zealand in the third match on Tuesday.

Batters from both sides lit up the dead rubber as 680 runs were scored at the Holkar Stadium.

Rohit (101 off 85 balls) got to the three-figure mark for the first time since January 2020 while Gill (112 off 78) scored his fourth ODI hundred to take India to 385 for nine.

Following twin failures, the New Zealand top-order put up a much better show. Devon Conway (138) stitched crucial partnerships but Shardul Thakur (3/45) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/62) regularly struck to bowl out the Balck Caps for 295 in 41.2 overs.

