India Must Play With Additional Pacers in T20 World Cup, Reckons Nikhil Chopra

Defending champions India were knocked out of the Asia Cup 2022, after enduring heart-breaking defeats at the hands of Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage of the tournament. Many cricket pundits opined that Team India used the Asia Cup as a testing ground for their recurring trials on various combinations, in the run-up to the T20 World Cup in Australia.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

However, the Rohit Sharma-led side paid the price for being over-experimental when they needed to focus on putting together the best possible combination to win matches in the Super Four of Asia Cup. The chopping and changing have created more confusion for the head coach Rahul Dravid and the team selectors. But before they head to Australia for the T20 World Cup, the team management will have to find the right combination especially the bowling unit.

Also Read: Left Arm Sri Lanka Pacer Gets Tips On Inswinger from Pakistan Legend Wasim Akram | WATCH

Advertisement

Former India cricketer Nikhil Chopra has shared his thoughts on India’s bowling line-up for the T20 World Cup. Chopra believes the Men in Blue will need to play an additional pacer, which they did not do during the Asia Cup, owing to the spin-friendly tracks in the UAE.

Talking to a show on CricTracker, Chopra said: “I think the way team India experimented during the Asia Cup where they played three spinners and two pacers are going to change. I believe heading to Australia, you need to play three pacers and of course, a backup pacer will be Hardik Pandya and two spinners might play as well"

The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed the schedule for the warm-up matches for all 16 teams ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Team India will face Australia and New Zealand in their warm-up games. First-round teams will begin their preparations in Melbourne, with matches taking place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Junction Oval from October 10 to 13.

Before the Men in Blue head out for the World Cup, they will be playing two home series against Australia and South Africa. This will be the final opportunity for Dravid and his men to chalk out their plans and fix the chinks in their armour. India will first host Australia for three-match T20I series, slated to begin on September 20.

Advertisement

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here