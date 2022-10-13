'India Need to Get Their A Game on Field When They Step Out Against Pakistan': Ravi Shastri

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri feels that Rohit Sharma and Co. have to work on their fielding going into the upcoming T20 World Cup. The Indian fielding has come under scrutiny in recent times after their underwhelming show on the field in Asia Cup followed by the T20I series against Australia and South Africa earlier this month.

Team India has some good fielders with the likes of Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya but all the players have to put in a collective effort on the field to get the job done.

Shastri suggested that India need to put their A-game on the field when they play against arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening match of the T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“One area that India will have to pick up and start right from the beginning is fielding. They need to work hard and get their A game on the field when they step out against Pakistan. Those 15-20 runs that you save can make all the difference because, otherwise, every time you get out to bat, you need to get 15-20 runs extra," Shastri said during an event at the Mumbai Press Club.

The former India head coach pointed out how Sri Lanka edged out Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 final with their athleticism on the field.

“For sides like Australia, England, South Africa they field like crazy. Look at what Sri Lanka did in the Asia Cup with fielding. They won a tight game against Pakistan riding on fielding," Shastri was quoted as saying.

The 60-year-old feels that India have a strong middle order as players like Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik gave the top order the freedom to play fearless cricket.

“I have been part of the system for the last six-seven years, first as a coach, and now I am watching from the outside, and I think this is as good a line-up as India has ever had in T20 cricket. With Surya (Surya Kumar Yadav) at No 4, Hardik at No 5, and Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik at No 6, it makes a massive difference. It allows the top order to play the way they are playing," he added.

