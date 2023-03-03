'India Need to See the Error in Their Ways': Ian Chappell Slams Hosts For Rank-turners in Ongoing BGT 2023

Legendary Ian Chappell slammed India for preparing rank-turners after Australia outperformed them in the Indore Test to bounce back in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Chappell pointed out that India beat Australia on the last two tours Down Under on bouncy tracks but now they are overthinking at home and preparing rank-turners to take advantage.

Australia adapted well to Indore’s tricky pitch as they completely outclassed the hosts in all three departments as stand-in skipper Steve Smith made some bold calls in the field to trap the Indian batters.

Chappell suggested that the Aussies have started rectifying the errors they committed in the first two matches and now it’s time for India to do the same.

“That was ridiculous (on dropping Head in Nagpur Test). It was a non-selection stupidity that was. At least the Australians have seen the error in their ways. India need to see the error in their ways," Chappell told ESPNCricinfo.

The former Australia captain was unimpressed with the rank-turners so far in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“Talking about trying to prepare pitches that suit India. Have India forgotten that they won the last two Test series in Australia? What the hell the administrators, players, coaches, anybody outside the curator (were doing?). What the hell are they having an input into the pitch for?" he added.

He further pointed out what worked well for Australia in Indore as he suggested that first innings lead helped Smith and Co. to take control over the game.

“The key to it in my opinion was bowling India out cheaply in the first innings. Once they did that, they got themselves a chance to a decent lead. It wasn’t a huge lead but on this pitch a pretty useful one. And then in the second innings only having to chase a low score."

While he said that Head with his counter-attacking approach helped Australia chase the target with complete ease.

“I think having lost an early wicket. Once Australia and Head in particular decided to attack in the second innings. That’s when they ran away with the game," he added.

