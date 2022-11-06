'India Never Had This Kind of Player': Gautam Gambhir Hails 'Player of The Tournament' Suryakumar Yadav

India have finished the Super 12 stage with yet another eye-catching performance that landed them the top spot in the Group 2 of the T20 World Cup 2022. With four wins out of five, the inaugural champions have qualified for the semifinals where they will face England on Thursday.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Suryakumar Yadav has lit up the world cup with his stunning performances with his 360-degree strokeplay a major reason behind India’s run to the semis. The 31-year-old has struck three half-centuries and has scored 225 runs at an mind-boggling strike-rate of 193.96.

On Sunday, he saw India slip to 101/4 from 87/1 against Zimbabwe but his counterattack saw them finish with 186/5 in 20 overs - total that proved way beyond the reach of their opponent.

Advertisement

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir is mighty impressed with Suryakumar’s performance in the tournament calling him a ‘different’ player.

“There are players like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, who are very orthodox players. Suryakumar Yadav is different. Enjoy and relish it because you don’t get these kind of players that often and India has never had this kind of player, especially batting at no. 4," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

Suryakumar made an unbeaten 61 off 25 with the help of six fours and four sixes. One of the features of his batting has been his accurate anticipation and the manner in which he picks out gap by putting himself into outrageous positions.

“Above 200 runs, three fifties…he is the Player of the Tournament for me already even if India don’t go on to win it. He is already the best because the kind of impact he has had," Gambhir said.

Advertisement

India captain Rohit Sharma was all praise for Suryakumar as well during the post-match presentation terming his contribution ‘remarkable’.

“What he’s doing for the team is remarkable. Playing and taking pressure off batsmen as well - it’s quite important from team’s perspective. We know his ability and it allows the other guys to take some time as well," Rohit said.

He also credited Suryakumar for easing the pressure on other batters.

“The confidence he shows when he bats, the dug-out can be at ease. He’s shown a lot of composure. This is something that we expect from him and he’s gone from strength to strength," Rohit said.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here