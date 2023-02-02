India recorded a stellar 168-run victory against New Zealand in the third T20I at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday, February 1. Following a defeat in the first match of the series, the Hardik Pandya-led side made a comeback to win two matches on the trot and clinch the series at home. Winning the toss, India opted to bat first.

This decision bore good fruit as they managed to post a mammoth total of 234 runs on the board. Shubman Gill played a superb knock of 126 runs not out from 63 deliveries. He was supported well by Rahul Tripathi who scored 44 runs and skipper Pandya scored a quickfire 30-run cameo of just 17 balls.

Pandya pulled out his career-best figures of 4/16 along with some clinical performances from the batters in the series decider. Fans were delighted after India’s dominating victory and shared their reaction.

Remarkable team contribution from Team India to win the T20I series," a wrote while congratulating Team India for the series win.

Reacting to New Zealand’s batting performance, a fan brought out a hilarious reference to Shark Tank India judge and entrepreneur Namita Thapar.

Hardik Pandya led from the front in the bowling department by picking up four wickets. Shivam Mavi and Umran Malik picked up two wickets each to assist him. The visitors crumbled under the pressure as they got out for a meagre total of 66 runs in the second innings. Daryl Mitchell was their top scorer of the night with 35 runs from 25 deliveries.

It was the perfect way to cap off their series, as this victory was their biggest-ever win in a T20I by a margin of 168 runs. Shubman Gill bagged the Player of the match award for his stunning century, whereas Hardik Pandya was named the player of the series.

The Indian team will now take on the Australian side in the Border Gavaskar trophy which will begin on February 9 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. The final match of this series will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium beginning on March 9. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be making a comeback to the squad after a break during the T20I series against England.

