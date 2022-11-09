India or England? Pakistan Team Mentor Matthew Hayden Picks The Opponent he Wants For T20 World Cup Final

Pakistan team mentor Matthew Hayden was a happy man after witnessing the former champions remarkable turnaround in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Babar Azam’s men bounced back from morale crushing defeats to India and Zimbabwe in the Super 12 round to become the first team to qualify for the final of the showpiece event on Wednesday.

En route to the summit clash, Pakistan, who last made it this far in 2009 when they lifted the trophy, defeated firm favourites South Africa and then with a big help from the Netherlands who shocked the Proteas, qualified for the last-four stage where they took on New Zealand. And then produced a fine all-round performance to beat the last-year’s runners-up in Sydney.

They now await their final opponent which will be decided on Thursday when the second semifinal of the tournament will be played between former champions India and England at the Adelaide Oval.

“I would like to play India in the final purely because of the big spectacle," Hayden replied when asked to choose Pakistan’s opponents for the title clash.

Pakistan first limited New Zealand to 152/4 thanks to a strong display from their pace attack. The duo of Babar and Mohammad Rizwan then struck half-centuries and stitched a century stand to set the base for a seven-wicket win.

“Tonight was very special. That fast bowling attack you saw did an unbelievable job. I don’t think we have seen our best yet, which is probably the scarier part for whoever faces us (in the final)," Hayden said.

Hayden is expected a ‘truer surface’ for the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and is especially pumped up for Mohammad Haris who has added a new dimension to their batting line-up.

“Could be a truer surface and nicer batting track in Melbourne. Sky is the limit. You can never beat down class. Both these guys (Babar, Rizwan) have done it for a number of years. (Mohammad) Haris has smashed every bowler in the nets," he said.

“The bowlers had to adapt to this (Sydney) pitch and bowl slower balls and they did so well. Haris Rauf is bowling consistent 150s. If Pakistan on their day turn up, they are unstoppable. Shadab is a great fighter. To win any tournament you got to fight," he added.

