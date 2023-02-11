The blockbuster match between India women and Pakistan women will take place at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, on February 12, Sunday. India put up a dominant display in their last tri-series against West Indies and South Africa but lost out in the final game against the Proteas.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co secured a dominant victory over Bangladesh in their last warm-up game. The absence of vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, who is nursing a finger injury is a big blow to the Indians.

Pakistan lost to South Africa by six wickets in their last warm-up game, and would be hoping to return to winning ways when they take on the Indians. Getting off to a winning start can be of prime importance in a major tournament such as this. Add to that the fierce rivalry of these teams and we have the perfect ingredients for an entertaining thriller.

Advertisement

Ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India women and Pakistan women, here is all you need to know:

When will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India women and Pakistan women be played?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India women and Pakistan women will be played on February 12.

Where will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India women and Pakistan women be played?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India women and Pakistan women will be played at Newlands Cricket Ground.

What time will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India women and Pakistan women begin?

Advertisement

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India women and Pakistan women will begin at 6:30 pm IST on February 12.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India women and Pakistan women?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India women and Pakistan women will be telecast on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India women and Pakistan women?

Advertisement

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India women and Pakistan women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

India women vs Pakistan women predicted lineups

India women probable playing 11: Yastika Bhatia, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidhya, Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey

Pakistan women probable playing 11: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Imtiaz, Diana Baig, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu

Get the latest Cricket News here