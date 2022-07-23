India Schedule For 2022: All You Need to Know About Rohit Sharma and Co Tight Schedule

A jam-packed cricket schedule awaits the Indian cricket team this year. India are emerged as one of the best teams across formats in recent times as they also enjoy a great fan following all over the world. They have already used seven captains this year due to the tight schedule to manage the workload of the players and it seems like it will continue for the remaining year.

The Men in Blue are currently in West Indies for the white-ball series (three ODIs and three T20Is). Shikhar Dhawan has been named the skipper for the ODI series, while Rohit Sharma will resume the captaincy duties for the T20I series.

IND vs WI: India Snatch 3-Run Win After Fifties from Gill, Dhawan

Advertisement

Here is the tentative schedule for India after the West Indies tour.

India tour of Zimbabwe

After the high-octane Windies tour, India will travel to Zimbabwe for the three-match ODI series. Opener KL Rahul is expected to lead the team on the tour which will commence on August 18 with the first ODI. While the second and third matches will be played on August 20 and 22 respectively. Batting maverick Virat Kohli is also expected to return to the India team for the 50-over series as the BCCI wants him to regain his form as early as possible before the T20 World Cup.

Asia Cup 2022

The Indian players don’t get much rest after their Zimbabwe tour as they will straightaway travel to the UAE for the Asia Cup. The official schedule of the mega multi-team tournament is not out yet. However, it is expected that the qualification round will commence in the last week of August and the final will be played on September 11.

India to Host Australia and South Africa For T20Is

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has recently announced that India will host Australia and South Africa before the T20 World Cup. “We will host SA and Australia for three T20Is each before going for the T20 World Cup," BCCI president Sourav Ganguly informed reporters here after a meeting of the Board’s Apex Council on Thursday.

Advertisement

2022 T20 World Cup

After an underwhelming performance in 2021 T20 World Cup, all eyes will be on India once again for the 2022 ICC mega event. Team India is going through a transitional phase after Virat Kohli stepped down as the captain. Under Rohit Sharma and new coaching management of Rahul Dravid, India have adopted a fearless approach with the bat in the T20I format.

Advertisement

Rohit and Co. will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23. While their opponents for the second clash are not finalised yet and will be assigned after the qualification. On October 30, India will lock horns against South Africa, while after two days they will face Bangladesh on November 2. The last match of their group stage will be played on November 6 but the opponents will be assigned after the qualification round.

Advertisement

India tour of New Zealand

After the T20 WC, the Indian players will take the flight to New Zealand for three T20Is and as many ODIs. It will be a crucial tour of India as it will kickstart their preparations for next year’s ODI World Cup.

T20I series schedule

1st T20I: November 18

2nd T20I: November 20

3rd T20I: November 22

ODI series schedule

1st ODI: November 25

2nd ODI: November 27

3rd ODI: November 30

Advertisement

India tour of Bangladesh

India will travel to Bangladesh to end their cricketing calendar of the year. India will play two Test matches and three ODIs on that tour. However, the schedule of the tour is not finalised yet.

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here