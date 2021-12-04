India Set to Tour South Africa For Tests And ODIs; T20Is to be Played Later: Jay Shah

The Indian cricket team’s tour of South Africa is on, BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed on Saturday. India will play three Tests and as many ODIs during the tour with the T20Is set to be played later.

“BCCI has confirmed CSA that the Indian team will travel for three Tests and three ODIs. The remaining four T20Is will be played at a later date," Shah told news agency ANI.

There were speculations whether the tour will be cancelled altogether in light of the new coronavirus variant which was first identified in South Africa. However, the only change seems to be that India now will tour for only three Tests and three ODIs but the four-match T20I series, part of the original schedule, has been postponed and new dates will be announced later.

The matches are in all likeliness to be held behind closed doors but for Cricket South Africa, their financial health depends on the India team’s visit as multi-million dollar TV rights are at stake. For BCCI, one of the biggest positives has been India A team’s ongoing tour of South Africa, where they are engaged in three-match Test series.

