India will be playing a five-match T20I against South Africa which will kick off just ten days after the two-month-long IPL. Chennai, Cuttack, Vizag, Rajkot, and Delhi will host the 5 T20I games that will be held between India and South Africa. This will be the final series in the calendar year after which a new year will begin with the two T20Is against Ireland in June which will be followed by the lone Test match against England.

The BCCI has confirmed that the series will fall under the Future Tours Programme (FTP). “The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already stated that the IPL will be held in Mumbai and Pune from March 26 to May 29 and just about 10 days later the Twenty20 series against South Africa will start. This is part of the FTP and this is to be played after the IPL," said the BCCI official.

Advertisement

South Africa were supposed to play these five matches in Chennai, Bengaluru, Nagpur, Rajkot and Delhi but now the series will kick off from Cuttack. The moving to Visakhapatnam, Delhi, Rajkot and Chennai. Bengaluru and Nagpur have been dropped from the roster.

1st T20 in Cuttack on June 9

2nd T20 in Visakhapatnam on June 12

3rd T20 in Delhi on June 14

4th T20 in Rajkot on June 17

5th T20 in Chennai on June 19

Former Pacer Abey Kuruvilla To Take Charge As BCCI’s General Manager - Report

Advertisement

Former India fast bowler Abey Kuruvilla is set to take the charge as General Manager of the Board of Control from Cricket in India (BCCI). He will succeed Dheeraj Malhotra who stepped down from the post a few months ago.

According to news agency ANI, Kuruvilla’s tenure as one of the national selectors came to an end a few weeks ago. His appointment was confirmed by the apex council on Wednesday. The report also quoted a source from the Indian cricket board confirming the development.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here