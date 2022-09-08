India vs Afghanistan: Predicted XIs For IND vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022 Super Four Match

After a solid start to their Asia Cup 2022 campaign in the group stages of the continental tournament, Team India have endured consecutive heartbreaking defeats in the Super 4 stage. Rohit Sharma’s men will now be up against Afghanistan for their final match of the Super 4 stage on Thursday, September 8, at the Dubai International Stadium.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Eternal rivals Pakistan were first to thump India as they settled the scores for their group stage defeat by handing the men in blue a five-wicket defeat in their first match of the Super 4 round. The Sri Lankans were next in line to slam the defending champions as they emerged victorious by 6 wickets on Tuesday.

Their final match against Afghanistan is nothing more than dead rubber for the Men In Blue now. A win against Afghanistan will only boost their morale as after Pakistan’s win on Wednesday night, India are out of the final race.

Advertisement

India would have qualified if Pakistan lost both their matches against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. However, it wasn’t meant to be and the title clash will now be played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Sunday.

India (IND) vs Afghanistan (AFG) Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Afghanistan Predicted Line-up: Mohammad Nabi (c), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

India vs Afghanistan Full Squads

Advertisement

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Afghanistan Squad: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here