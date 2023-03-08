India Squad against Australia: Probable Playing 11s for the Fourth Test Match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Australia scripted a resounding comeback in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after winning the third Test match by nine wickets. India are currently in 2-1 lead over Australia in the Test series. Steve Smith, who led the Aussies in absence of Pat Cummins, guided the visitors to their first win of the four-match Test series in Indore. Cummins had left India after the second Test defeat due to family health issue. Smith will now be leading Australia in the final Test of the series as well. The final Test of the Border-Gavaskar will start from Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Team India, on the other hand, are expected to bring back pacer Mohammad Shami to the playing XI for the Ahmedabad Test. The right-arm fast bowler was rested in the third Test.

Indian cricket team will now be aiming to win the fourth Test to seal the Test series. A victory in Ahmedabad will also help the Rohit Sharma-led side in reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Team India are currently placed in second position in the WTC standings. Australia’s nine-wicket triumph over India was enough for them to book their spot at the WTC finals.

After the completion of the Tests, India and Australia will square up a in a three-match ODI series. The first ODI is slated to take place in Mumbai on March 17.

India vs Australia Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia Predicted Starting Line-up: Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann

India vs Australia squads:

India squad for third and fourth Tests: Rohit Sharma (c), K L Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

Australia squad: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Swepson, Peter Handscomb (wk), Mitchell Starc, Matt Renshaw, Cameron Green, Lance Morris

