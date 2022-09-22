India squad against Australia: Probable Playing 11s for Second T20I match

India is in dire straits when it comes to the bowling spectrum of things. The bowling attack was dismal in the recently concluded Asia cup and things only look going downhill as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and co. failed to defend a massive 208-run target against Australia in the first T20I of the three-match series.

With the ICC T20 World Cup right on the horizon, Rohit Sharma and the Indian management will be looking for immediate solutions. The veteran Bhuvneshwar’s performance has kept dipping and he has been hammered for a lot of runs. Harshel Patel who returned after his injury looked rusty as he too leaked runs in the death overs. Umesh Yadav’s pace was well-utilized by the Aussie batters and without many variations, he was at the mercy of Aaron Finch and his batters.

India’s ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah could be the answer to India’s death bowling issues. However, his fitness is still in the air as he wasn’t deemed a 100 percent fit for the first T20I of the series. Apart from Axar Patel, none of the bowlers looked lethal. Bumrah’s brilliance might be the last hope for team India.

On the contrary, the batters were on fire as India stuck with their all-out attack approach. They were on charge from the very first over with opener KL Rahul getting India off to a flying start. Suryakumar Yadav also displayed his tremendous form while the real fireworks came from Hardik Pandya. The flamboyant all-rounder played an astounding knock of 71 runs off just 30 deliveries, smashing boundaries all around the park.

Australia also fielded a strong XI with one interesting change being the all-rounder Cameron Green opening the innings for them, which paid off for the Aussies. They will be hoping to put up a strong performance and gain an unassailable lead in the next match on Friday, September 23, at Nagpur.

India (IND) vs Australia (AUS) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Australia Predicted Starting Line-up: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis

India vs Australia squads:

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch (C), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (VC), Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis (Wk), Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Matthew Wade (wk), Adam Zampa Steve Smith

