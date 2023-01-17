India squad against New Zealand: Probable Playing 11s for first ODI Match

India will take on New Zealand in a three-match ODI series commencing on January 18. The first ODI is scheduled to take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad at 1:30 pm IST. The Indian team, fresh from a 3-0 clean sweep against Sri Lanka will be high on confidence.

India put on a phenomenal display against the Lankans, as Virat Kohli slammed centuries in the last and first game of the series. His scintillating performances earned him the Player of the Series award. Mohammed Siraj led the bowling department in the third ODI against Sri Lanka picking up four wickets.

The Rohit Sharma-led side seems to be in ruthless form at the moment. New Zealand also won their last ODI series against Pakistan. Devon Conway won the Player of the Series for his consistent performances.

Advertisement

The Rajiv Gandhi Stadium is favourable for batters due to its flat deck, with an average first innings score of 283. This game promises a high-scoring encounter. India’s record at this venue is a mixed one with three wins and three losses from six matches so far.

That being said, India has a slight edge over New Zealand in their head-to-head ODI record. The Indians have won 55 times and Kiwis 50 times in 113 matches. Out of these one resulted in a tie and seven games produced no result.

India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Mohammad Shami

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham (c), Glenn Phillips, Micheal Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Dough Bracewell, Matt Henry

Advertisement

India vs New Zealand squads:

India’s squad for the ODI series against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

New Zealand squad for the ODI series against India: Tom Latham (c), Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Henry Shipley.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here