India Squad against Pakistan Match: Probable Playing 11s for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 16

An India vs Pakistan cricket match has always been a high-volatile affair. And, when they face off in the T20 World Cup in Dubai, it is expected to be the most followed and watched match in the world and we expect a high-voltage encounter between both sides.

For India, the warm-up offered assurances as far as their team combinations are concerned. Key players in the squad that include Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ishan Kishan are in great form. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were consistent while the spinners Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin were on point against Australia.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have not been able to beat India in any of the 13 meetings in the World Cups. They continue to be unpredictable and despite the unflattering record, they have the players who can be world-beaters on their day and hence, India need to be at their best.

>India vs Pakistan predicted playing XI:

India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan Probable Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

>India vs Pakistan squads:

>India’s 15-man squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Shami, Shardul Thakur.

>Reserves named by India for T20 World Cup: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar

>Pakistan’s 15-man squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

>Reserves named by Pakistan: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

