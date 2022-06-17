India Squad Against South Africa: Probable Playing 11s for IND vs SA 4th T20I Match

After clinching an emphatic win against South Africa in the third T20I, India will be eager to continue their winning momentum as the two teams are set to take on each other in the penultimate match of the series on Friday. The fourth match of the series is scheduled to be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

On the other hand, a victory for the Proteas in the fourth match will help them in sealing the series against the Rishabh Pant-led side. Earlier, the visitors kicked off the series on a promising note after winning the first two matches comfortably.

In the third match of the series, the Men in Blue pulled off a much-coveted win to stay alive in the contest. Batting first, Indian team had posted a solid total of 179/5 in 20 overs. South Africa, during the run chase looked nervous as they lost their opening batters after scoring just 38 runs. The Temba Bavuma-led side kept losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually, they were bundled out for 131 in 19.1 overs.

The fifth and final match of the series is slated to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Sunday (June 19).

After the completion of the T2OI series, India will travel to Ireland to play two T20I matches.

India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa Predicted XI: Temba Bavuma (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

India vs South Africa squads:

India’s T20I squad: Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

South Africa’s T20I squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen and Marco Jansen

