India Squad Against South Africa: Probable Playing 11s for Third T20I Match

Indian cricketers had a lot to prove in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa in absence of big names like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and others. Moreover, matters got worse for the Men in Blue after KL Rahul was ruled out of the series due to a groin injury. And now the hosts under the leadership of Rishabh Pant find themselves in a precarious situation after losing first T20I matches.

Indian team will be determined to win the third T20I match on Tuesday in order to stay alive in the series. The third match of the series is slated to be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Advertisement

India exhibited a brilliant batting display in the first match as they posted a solid total of 211 runs losing four wickets in 20 overs. But a poor performance exhibited by the Indian bowlers helped the Proteas in reaching the target with five balls remaining.

In the next match, India’s batting line up faltered as the hosts somehow managed to reach a total of 148/6 in 20 overs. South Africa, during the run chase suffered an early setback after losing three quick wickets but the Temba Bavuma-led side ultimately won the match by four wickets.

India vs South Africa Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (captain), Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Advertisement

India vs South Africa squads:

India squad: Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock(wicketkeeper), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wayne Parnell, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here