India Squad Against Sri Lanka: Probable Playing 11s for Second T20I Match

Hardik Pandya-led Team India for the first time on home soil during the first T20I match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. And the talismanic all-rounder could not have asked for a better start to his stint as Team India leader in his own backyard. A new-look Team India registered a thrilling two-run victory against the reigning Asia Cup winners to take a 1-0 lead in the T20I series.

The hosts did manage to win the contest but their batting unit failed to produce a convincing show. Indian batting, in absence of big names like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, depended a lot on Suryakumar Yadav. But the Mumbai-born batter could only manage to score seven runs. All-rounders Axar Patel and Deepak Hooda eventually emerged as India’s saviours in the match. The duo stitched a solid partnership of 68 to help India in reaching a defendable total of 162.

In the bowling department, debutant Shivam Mavi led India’s charge and the 24-year-old pacer scalped four wickets to earn a much-needed win for his side.

India will now aim to win carry forward the winning momentum and win the next match against the Dasun Shanaka-led side to seal the T20I series. The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka is scheduled to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune.

India vs Sri Lanka Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka Predicted Starting Line-up: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

India vs Sri Lanka squads:

India squad for the T20I series: Hardik Pandya (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

Sri Lanka squad for the T20I series: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara

