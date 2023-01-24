India will take on New Zealand in the third and final match of the ODI series at the Holkar Stadium, Indore on January 24, Tuesday. The Indian team has already won the series defeating the Kiwis in the first two matches. Hence, the hosts could look to switch around players in an attempt to monitor the workload of the core players, keeping in mind the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023.

The Men in Blue won the first ODI with an ecstatic batting performance that saw Shubman Gill score a mind-boggling double century. His innings gave India the perfect launchpad, scoring 349 runs in the first innings. Despite a valiant effort from the Black Caps, they fell 12 runs short in an attempt to chase down this massive total. Michael Bracewell’s 140-run knock ensured that we had an entertaining fixture on our hands.

In contrast, the second ODI was a low-scoring affair. The Indian team managed to bowl out the New Zealanders for a meagre score of 108 runs in the first innings. The bowling department was led by a beautiful spell of 3/18 from Mohammed Shami. The Indians hardly broke a sweat as Rohit Sharma scored 51 runs with Shubman Gill bagging 40 runs to propel them to a relatively easy victory.

The Kiwis will be hoping to restore some pride and avoid a clean sweep in the third ODI. With the series done and dusted, the Indian management could give some fresh faces a chance to showcase their talent.

India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, and Umran Malik.

New Zealand Predicted Line-up: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Henry Shipley, and Blair Tickner.

India vs New Zealand Full Squads

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik.

New Zealand Probable XI: Tom Latham, Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi and Blair Tickner.

