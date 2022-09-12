The BCCI selection committee on Monday named two slightly different squads for the upcoming home T20I series against Australia and South Africa. In the run up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, India will host Australia and South Africa for three T20Is each starting September 20.

Among the biggest inclusion in both the squads in the return of right-arm pacer Mohammed Shami who hasn’t played a T20I since the world cup last year in the UAE. The clamour for including the 32-year-old was growing since his impressive performance for Gujarat Titans in IPL and during the course of Asia Cup 2022 where India exited in the Super Four stage.

A 16-man squad has been named for Australia series to be led by Rohit Sharma and will see the return of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel - both of whom have recovered from injuries that forced them out of the Asia Cup.

In another notable development, the BCCI has asked the trio of Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar an Arshdeep Singh to undergo conditioning camp during the course of the two T20I series.

Pandya and Bhuvneshwar will play against Australia but will then head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. On the other hand, Arshdeep will be part of the South Africa T20Is but has not been named in the squad for Australia series.

“Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be reporting to the NCA for conditioning-related work during the course of the home series against Australia and South Africa," the BCCI said in a statement on Monday.

India Squad for Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

