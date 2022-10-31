India Squads For Bangladesh Tour: Rohit Sharma to Lead in Both Tests & ODIs; Hanuma Vihari Dropped From Red-ball Team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced India’s squad for the upcoming Bangladesh tour which will commence on December 3. The two teams will face each other in three-match ODI series followed by two Tests which will be part of the World Test Championship. Rohit Sharma, who is rested for the New Zealand tour, will return to lead India in the ODIs against Bangladesh. Apart from him senior players Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will also return to the ODI and Test teams for the Bangladesh tour.

Chetan Sharma, Chairman of selectors of the All-India Senior Selection Committee, held a virtual press conference on Monday, where he announced a 17-member squad for three ODIs and a 16-member squad for the Test series in Bangladesh.

Test specialists Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari missed out in the red-ball team as the management is expected to use Shubman Gill in the middle order if required. While Cheteshwar Pujara retained his place in the side despite an underwhelming show in the rescheduled fifth Test match against England. Shreyas Iyer also got selected for the Test side, while Rishabh Pant will continue as the first-choice wicketkeeper. While KS Bharat has been included as the backup option for Pant.

For the Bangladesh conditions, India picked four spinners - Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. Meanwhile, Jadeja is still under observation and will join the team after full recovery.

In the fast-bowling department Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav have been picked for the 2 Tests.

Meanwhile, India rested Hardik Pandya in the ODI squad to manage his workload. Rajat Patidar and Rahul Tripathi, who travelled with the team in ODI series against South Africa, retained their place for the Bangladesh series. While Yash Dayal got his maiden ODI call-up.

ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal

Test Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

