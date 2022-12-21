Home » Cricket Home » News » India Stand-in Captain KL Rahul Injured on Eve of 2nd Test Against Bangladesh

India Stand-in Captain KL Rahul Injured on Eve of 2nd Test Against Bangladesh

Less than 24 hours before the start of the 2nd Test against Bangladesh, India stand-in captain has suffered an injury during a practice session

Advertisement

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: December 21, 2022, 15:55 IST

Dhaka

Will KL Rahul be available for selection? (AP Photo)
Will KL Rahul be available for selection? (AP Photo)

Already reeling with injuries to several of their first-choice stars, the Indian cricket team has been handed another blow with their stand-in Test captain KL Rahul suffering an injury during a training session ahead of the second match against Bangladesh that gets underway from Thursday. The seriousness of Rahul’s injury isn’t known but batting coach Vikram Rathour is hopeful the opening  batter will be available for selection.

Rathour said the injury “doesn’t look serious". “He (Rahul) seems to be fine. Hopefully he’ll be okay. The doctors are looking at it, but hopefully he’ll be okay," he said.

BCCI Central Contracts: Promotions for Hardik, Surya; Rahane, Ishant, Vihari to be Axed

Advertisement

Rahul was hit on his right hand by the ball while batting in the nets during a throw-down session.

RELATED NEWS

The development comes a day after BCCI confirmed that regular captain Rohit Sharma and fast bowler Navdeep Saini have been ruled out of contention from the 2nd Test of a two-match series which India lead 1-0 following a hard-fought victory in Chattogram.

Should Rahul be deemed unfit for selection on Thursday, in all likeliness Cheteshwar Pujara, the current vice-captain, will get a chance to lead India for the first time in Test cricket. Pujara ended his wait for a century with an excellent show in the series opener as he struck an unbeaten 102 off 130 - the quickest hundred of his Test career - during the second innings.

Also Read: PCB Reportedly Sack Ramiz Raja as Chairman, Najam Sethi Takes Over

It was the 34-year-old’s first Test century in 52 innings having earlier missed out on a chance in the first innings of the match when he fell on 90.

Advertisement

Rahul is the latest in the list of injured India stars. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit and Saini have also been dealing with various injuries ruling them out from the entire Bangladesh Test series.

Rohit was part of the ODI series that preceded the Tests though but he ended up injuring his thumb while fielding in the slip cordon during the second match of the series following which he flew to India for consultation.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here

Follow us on

About the Author

Cricketnext StaffA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, li...Read More

first published: December 21, 2022, 15:55 IST
last updated: December 21, 2022, 15:55 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+11PHOTOS

Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora Among Stars Who Gave The Sexiest Swimwear Looks In 2022

+12PHOTOS

Taimur Ali Khan Turns Six: Here's A Roundup Of The Star Kid's Most Adorable And Cutest Pictures