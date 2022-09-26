India Surpass Pakistan's Unique T20I Record After Winning Series Against Australia

India clinched the three-match series 2-1 against Australia after winning the final match by six wickets at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday (September 25). This is India’s 21st win in the format in 2022. With these many wins, India have now gone past Pakistan’s record of winning most no. of T20I matches in a calendar year.

In 2021, Pakistan had won 21 matches, while India have now stood victorious in 21 matches this year.

MOST WINS IN A CALENDAR YEAR

India - 21 in 29 matches in 2022*

India have played 29 T20Is in 2022 and have won 21 of them. The win against Australia tasted even sweeter as the men in blue were coming after a disappointing exit from the Asia Cup 2022.

With the victory, the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has also maintained his unbeaten run in the T20I bilateral series as a full-time captain.

In the year 2021, Pakistan were having great time with both bat and ball as they reached the semi-final of the T20 World Cup, which they eventually lost to Australia. However, Pakistan defeated India in a World Cup match for the first time in the history of the sport when Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan combined to chase 154 against India in the T20 World Cup match in Dubai.

Pakistan have managed to continue their form in 2022 as well as they reached to the finals of Asia Cup but then lost the title to Sri Lanka. This time around as well, Pakistan defeated India in Asia Cup, Super 4. However, India will be looking forward to meet the arch rivals on October 23 during the T20 World Cup campaign and take revenge of the defeats.

Before the multi-nation event in Australia, India are playing two home series against Australia and South Africa.

In the series against Australia that concluded on Sunday (Sept. 25) was won by the men in blue after they chased down 187-run target. Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav stitched a 104-run stand as India got past the finish line with 6 wickets to spare.

India will now take on South Africa in a 3-match T20I series from September 28 before they head to the T20 World Cup in Australia.

