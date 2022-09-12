India Squad for T20 World Cup 2022 Announcement Live Updates: It is being reported that the selection committee with meet in Mumbai to select the 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 to be held in Australia, alongside team for the home series against Australia and South Africa starting September 20.
Also on the agenda will be the review of India’s Asia Cup 2022 performance. Read More
There has been repeated clamour for the inclusion of Mohammad Shami in the squad looking at the way how India’s secon-string pace bowling attack fared at the Asia Cup. However, even though Shami had a decent IPL 2022 for Gujarat Titans, his last T20I game for India came in November 2021. He has been out of the picture ever since.
While Sanju Samson has been there and there about. But the presence of Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik and Ishan Kishan ahead of him made him a very unlikely choice. But, with Kishan seemingly gone off the radar, and with experts saying that Samson may be the best Indian batter suited for the pacy and bouncy Australian tracks, who knows, the Keralite may get a place, maybe at the expense of a Deepak Hooda. We will have to wait and watch
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to announce the squad for the much-awaited T20 World Cup 2022 on Monday. It has been learned that the committee of selectors is scheduled to hold a meeting in the afternoon where a decision will be taken on the final fifteen for the mega ICC event, starting October 16 in Australia.
Ever since Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid came at the helm, the Indian team management has been testing its large pool of talented players at different positions. The Indian skipper has often stated in public that the T20 World Cup Down Under is their ultimate goal and hence, they are trying out every possible option to have the best resource available across departments.
While most of the batters pick themselves in the squad, including Virat Kohli, who returned to form at the Asia Cup, scoring two fifties and a century, there ar question marks over India’s lower order, and second and third choice allrounders and spinners.
On the basis of performances in the Asia Cup, it looks certain that Avesh Khan will miss out and India will have the tough choice when it comes to picking either one from the swing bowling duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar. Notwithstanding Kumar’s superlative spell of 5/4 against Afghanistan on Thursday, the UP bowler struggled in the death overs, leaking 19 and 14 runs in the Pakistan and Sri Lanka games, respectively.
Ahead of the squad selection, there is of course some good news for India with pacer spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and T20I specialist Harshal Patel reportedly recovering from their respective injuries. Bumrah missed the Asia Cup 2022 owing to a back injury, while Patel was at the NCA recuperating from a rib injury.
Ravindra Jadeja, who sustained a knee injury during the Asia Cup 2022 has undergone surgery and is unlikely to be in the reckoning for the T20 World Cup squad.
It is being reported that the selection committee with meet in Mumbai to select the 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 to be held in Australia, alongside the team for the home series against Australia and South Africa starting September 20.
Also on the agenda will be the review of India’s Asia Cup 2022 performance. India were knocked out of the Supr4 stage after losses to Pakistan and eventual winners, Sri Lanka. India’s team came under scrutiny for their experimentation in playing XI throughout the tournament.
With Doubts Over Jasprit Bumrah’s Fitness; India’s T20 World Cup Squad Set to be Announced
Ahead of the squad selection, there is of course some good news for India with pacer spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and T20I specialist Harshal Patel reportedly recovering from their respective injuries. Bumrah missed the Asia Cup 2022 owing to a back injury, while Patel was at the NCA recuperating from a rib injury.
Ravindra Jadeja, who sustained a knee injury during the Asia Cup 2022 has undergone surgery and is unlikely to be in the reckoning for the T20 World Cup squad.
‘Aap India se Hain?’: Ramiz Raja Snatches Indian Journo’s Phone After PAK Lose Asia Cup Final | WATCH
While most of the batters pick themselves in the squad, including Virat Kohli, who returned to form at the Asia Cup, scoring two fifties and a century, there ar question marks over India’s lower order, and second and third choice allrounders and spinners.
On the basis of performances in the Asia Cup, it looks certain that Avesh Khan will miss out and India will have the tough choice when it comes to picking either one from the swing bowling duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar. Notwithstanding Kumar’s superlative spell of 5/4 against Afghanistan on Thursday, the UP bowler struggled in the death overs, leaking 19 and 14 runs in the Pakistan and Sri Lanka games, respectively.
Arshdeep Singh may have received a lot of flak over that dropped catch like Chetan Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah his name is now etched in the India-Pakistan rivalry for the wrong reasons, there is no denying the fact that the youngster held his bowl with the ball in the death over and more than deserves a trip to Australia as one of the backup pacers. The bonus is that he is a left-armer, adding variety to the attack.
This brings to the wicketkeepers/finishers in the squad and it will be a real toss-up here even though both Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant are likely to feature in the squad. While Karthik ended up bowling more deliveries than he faced in the entire Asia Cup, to be fair to him, he did not get a consistent run in the Asia Cup. On the other hand, Pant was dropped for the first Pakistan game, and after that had unconvincing scores of 14, 17 and 20*. His being a left-hander who can also bat at the top of the order will work in his favour, but there is a very definite outside chance for India to give Sanju Samson a ticket to Australia. Will it be at the expense of either one from Pant or Karthik or he travel as the backup keeper, and that will be something interesting to keep an eye out for.
Even though Ravindra Jadeja’s unavailability compounds Sharma’s headache of picking a balanced XI, it makes the selector’s job a bit easy with Axar Patel most likely to be drafted in his place in the squad. It will be interesting to see if Deepak Hooda manages to retain his place as a batting allrounder and the sixth bowling option. Hardik Pandya will be India’s lead all-rounder, but the Asia cup 2022 proved that he is yet to develop himself as one of the premier bowling options at Rohit Sharma’s disposal in this Indian team.
India likely Squad for T20 World Cup
Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (V/C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (WK), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Dinesh Karthik
Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here