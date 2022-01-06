India Test Captain Virat Kohli Wishes Mother Saroj on Birthday

India’s Test captain Virat Kohli wished his mother Saroj Kohli a happy birthday by uploading a lovely image of the two on Instagram. ‘Happy Birthday Maa,’ the Indian captain captioned the post.

The image of the cricket superstar seems to be from their visit to the Golden Temple when Kohli was accompanied on the trip by his mother and sister, which also included a visit to the Wagah border.

Have a look at the image here:

Time and again Kohli has has talked about the role of his parents in helping him become the kind of person he is today. He credits his mother Saroj who has played an important part in his development, especially since the batting legend lost his father in 2006.

Several other celebrities such as Suresh Raina and Karan Wahi commented on the post to wish his mother. Punjabi singer and actor Harrdy Sandhu also wrote, “Happy birthday to aunty. Wishing her good health and happiness."

At the moment, Kohli is in South Africa with the Test team. Accompanying him is his wife Anushka Sharma and their daughter Vamika. However, Kohli is not playing the ongoing Johannesburg Test after being ruled out due to a back spasm.

KL Rahul was elevated to the role of captain and he stated at the toss that Kohli is expected to be available for the third and final Test at Cape Town.

Kohli, who has been going through a lean patch with the runs, will thus be unable to play his historic 100th Test in the series finale in Cape Town. According to the Indian team’s schedule, he will now be able to play his 100th Test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru provided he is able to play the third and final match against South Africa.

