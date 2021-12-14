India To Play 3-Match ODI Series With Afghanistan in March

India will host Afghanistan for a 3-ODI series in March next year. The Afghanistan Cricket Board has announced their cricket schedule from 2022 to 2023. This series will be the first bilateral ODI series between both sides. India and Afghanistan have so far played three ODI matches –- 2 in Asia Cup and one in the World Cup. While India has won two matches, one match ended in a tie.

India hosted Afghanistan in 2018 for a Test, but the game ended in just 3 days. Shikhar Dhawan was the star of the match after he smashed 107 runs, while Ravindra Jadeja took 6 wickets.

Advertisement

Some reports say that owing to India’s packed schedule, a second-string side could take on Afghanistan for the proposed ODI series.

The Indian side has quite a packed schedule. They are currently preparing for South Africa where they play 3 Tests and 3 ODIs. Post this tour, India will host West Indies for a series of 3 ODIs and 3 T20 matches in February and then again in March for 2 Tests and 3 T20Is.

As such, the second-string side could take on Afghanistan as India’s first-choice side will be in South Africa. The team is currently under quarantine in Mumbai and will fly to South Africa on 16 December. The first test match between India and Africa will be played on 26 December at Centurion.

Ahead of the series, India were dealt a big blow after Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test series with a hamstring injury. Priyank Panchal has been added to India’s squad as the third opener. Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul will be India’s first-choice openers. However, the BCCI has not announced a vice-captain for India’s Test team.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here