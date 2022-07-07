India to Play Pakistan on August 28 in Asia Cup 2022: Report

India and Pakistan could lock horns much before the 2022 T20 World Cup gets underway in Australia later this year in October-November. According to a report, the two neighbours have been drawn in the same group of 2022 Asia Cup with the continental tournament set to be played in Sri Lanka in late August.

The Sri Lankan cricket board (SLC) has reportedly gotten the go-ahead from BCCI and the qualifiers for the tournament will start from August 21. The even kicks off from August 27 while the final will be played on September 11.

India will likely clash with Pakistan on August 28 and it will be the first time the two opponents square off at international stage since the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE where they met during the group stage.

Pakistan had beaten India by 10 wickets then - their first ever victory against them in a world cup match. The Babar Azam-led team finished as the runners-up while India exited in the group itself.

The latest edition of Asia Cup will be played in T20 format. It was originally scheduled to be held in 2020 but was postponed due to covid pandemic. India are the defending champions having beaten Bangladesh in the final in 2018 to win a record sixth title.

Sri Lanka have won the title five times while Pakistan twice.

The heightened diplomatic tensions between the two nations have led to suspension of bilateral cricket ties meaning the two teams only play against each other at global and continental tournaments.

Drawn in Group 2 alongside South Africa, Bangladesh and two qualifiers for the T20 World Cup, India and Pakistan will square off on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia are the defending champions having beaten Pakistan last year to win the title for the first time in their history. India haven’t won the trophy since lifting it in South Africa at the inaugural edition in 2007.

