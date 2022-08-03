India to Play Six Home T20Is Ahead of T20 World Cup 2022; Three ODIs Also Scheduled Against South Africa | FULL LIST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed the schedule for the upcoming home series just ahead of the all-important T20 World Cup 2022. The team is all set to take on Australia and South Africa for three T20I series each which will act as a warm-up for the mega tournament. Furthermore, they will also take on the Proteas for a three-match ODI Series.

India’s international home season 2022-23 will commence with a three-match T20I series against Australia in September and will be followed by a three-match T20I and ODI series against South Africa.

Mohali will host the first T20I against Australia with Nagpur and Hyderabad hosting the second and third respectively. The home series against South Africa will begin in Thiruvananthapuram. The second T20I will be played on October 2, 2022, Gandhi Jayanti, to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Guwahati, followed by the last T20I at Indore.

The action will then shift to Lucknow on 6th October where the ODI series will get underway. Ranchi and Delhi will host the second and third ODI respectively.

Australia tour of India, 2022 – T20I series Sr. No. Day Date Match Venue 1 Tuesday 20th September 1st T20I Mohali 2 Friday 23rd September 2nd T20I Nagpur 3 Sunday 25th September 3rd T20I Hyderabad

South Africa tour of India, 2022 – T20I series Sr. No. Day Date Match Venue 1 Wednesday 28th September 1st T20I Thiruvananthapuram 2 Sunday 2nd October 2nd T20I Guwahati 3 Tuesday 4th October 3rd T20I Indore

South Africa tour of India, 2022 – ODI series Sr. No. Day Date Match Venue 1 Thursday 6th October 1st ODI Lucknow 2 Sunday 9th October 2nd ODI Ranchi 3 Tuesday 11th October 3rd ODI Delhi

High chances are that a Shikhar Dhawan led separate ODI side will play against South Africa even as the Australia bound team will wrap up things earlier with the T20Is getting finished on October 4. Which means the ODI side will hardly have any World Cup hopefuls and will be consisting of ODI specialists with the likes of Dhawan, Prasidh Krishna and Shubman Gill representing India. The T20 World Cup begins on October 16 in Melbourne.

