Home » Cricket Home » News » India to Play Six Home T20Is Ahead of T20 World Cup 2022; Three ODIs Also Scheduled Against South Africa | FULL LIST

India to Play Six Home T20Is Ahead of T20 World Cup 2022; Three ODIs Also Scheduled Against South Africa | FULL LIST

By: Cricketnext Staff

Cricketnext

Last Updated: August 03, 2022, 20:18 IST

New Delhi, India

India will take on South Africa and Australia in six T20Is ahead of T20 World Cup 2022.
India will take on South Africa and Australia in six T20Is ahead of T20 World Cup 2022.

India’s international home season 2022-23 will commence with a three-match T20I series against Australia in September and will be followed by a three-match T20I and ODI series against South Africa.

Advertisement

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed the schedule for the upcoming home series just ahead of the all-important T20 World Cup 2022. The team is all set to take on Australia and South Africa for three T20I series each which will act as a warm-up for the mega tournament. Furthermore, they will also take on the Proteas for a three-match ODI Series.

Also Read: After Match-Winning Knock, Suryakumar Yadav Gets Busy Signing Autographs | WATCH

India’s international home season 2022-23 will commence with a three-match T20I series against Australia in September and will be followed by a three-match T20I and ODI series against South Africa.

Advertisement

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDAL TALLY

RELATED NEWS

Mohali will host the first T20I against Australia with Nagpur and Hyderabad hosting the second and third respectively. The home series against South Africa will begin in Thiruvananthapuram. The second T20I will be played on October 2, 2022, Gandhi Jayanti, to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Guwahati, followed by the last T20I at Indore.

The action will then shift to Lucknow on 6th October where the ODI series will get underway. Ranchi and Delhi will host the second and third ODI respectively.

Australia tour of India, 2022 – T20I series
Sr. No.DayDateMatchVenue
1Tuesday20th September1st T20IMohali
2Friday23rd September2nd T20INagpur
3Sunday25th September3rd T20IHyderabad

Advertisement

South Africa tour of India, 2022 – T20I series
Sr. No.DayDateMatchVenue
1Wednesday28th September1st T20IThiruvananthapuram
2Sunday2nd October2nd T20IGuwahati
3Tuesday4th October3rd T20IIndore

South Africa tour of India, 2022 – ODI series
Sr. No.DayDateMatchVenue
1Thursday6th October1st ODILucknow
2Sunday9th October2nd ODIRanchi
3Tuesday11th October3rd ODIDelhi

High chances are that a Shikhar Dhawan led separate ODI side will play against South Africa even as the Australia bound team will wrap up things earlier with the T20Is getting finished on October 4. Which means the ODI side will hardly have any World Cup hopefuls and will be consisting of ODI specialists with the likes of Dhawan, Prasidh Krishna and Shubman Gill representing India. The T20 World Cup begins on October 16 in Melbourne.

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here

Follow us on

About the Author

Cricketnext StaffA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, li...Read More

first published: August 03, 2022, 20:11 IST
last updated: August 03, 2022, 20:18 IST