India To Play Two T20Is in Ireland Ahead of Lone England Test

Team India will be playing Two T20Is in Ireland on June 26 and 28, however, the series is unlikely to feature the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah as the senior players will be busy preparing for the only Test match to be played against England from July 1 to July 5. India lead the five-match Test series 2-1. They will also play six white-ball games in the nation which include a three-match T20Is as well as the same number of ODIs from July 7 onwards.

“This summer will be a ‘Season of Stars’ as India, New Zealand and Afghanistan tour Ireland, while we will play South Africa in Bristol. We’re set for the biggest home international season in Ireland ever!" Cricket Ireland tweeted.

“We are delighted to welcome back India Men’s team for the first time since 2018, as well as the number one-ranked ODI side – the Black Caps, who were last here in 2017," Warren Deutrom, Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland, said. “Just as important, given we will shortly be heading to a T20 WC, are the two T20I series against South Africa and Afghanistan. Our thanks goes to Gloucestershire Cricket Club for agreeing to host the South African series.

“We decided to postpone both this year’s planned tour to Zimbabwe in April and the home Bangladesh series into 2023. Even with these changes, we’re still hosting a record amount of men’s cricket against some of the world’s top teams this year – with more exciting announcements to come around our women’s fixtures."

Although it is a ‘bumper’ home season for the Irish, they are seriously anticipating huge revenue from these two T20I games against Men in Blue. India last toured the country in 2018 where they played a couple of T20Is which they won 2-0.

