India Tour of England: Ravichandran Ashwin Joins Team India Ahead of Warm-up Match Against Leicestershire

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has joined the Indian cricket team ahead of the warm-up clash against Leicestershire on Thursday. Ashwin tested positive for COVID-19 and missed the flight to England with other players. However, the BCCI made some special arrangements for the veteran spinner after he recovered from the COVID-19.

Jayant Yadav was kept as a standby should Ashwin fail to recover in time. The Haryana spinner was called to the NCA in Bangalore. However, that option has been ruled out as Ashwin recovered fully and reached Leicester.

India vs Leicestershire Live Score Day 1 Warm-up Match

Meanwhile, the Indian Test team will take on England in the leftover fifth Test from last year’s tour which was postponed after multiple COVID cases surfaced in the visitors’ camp. The game is scheduled to be played in Edgbaston on July 1.

The BCCI shared a couple of images from Leicester on Thursday where Ashwin was also present in the team hurdle. However, Ashwin didn’t find a place in India’s XI for the warm-up clash which was announced on Wednesday.

The match will is played with 13 players per side to provide further flexibility and help manage bowling workloads.

Four Indian star cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna are playing for Leicestershire in the warm-up clash so that everyone from the Indian squad gets some match practise ahead of the crucial postponed Test against England.

Meanwhile, India had a shaky start to the warm-up clash as they lost five wickets in the first session itself. Skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave India a brisk start but they failed to convert into a big score and were dismissed on 25 and 21 respectively. While middle-order batter Hanuma Vihari (3) and Shreyas Iyer (0) also failed to grab the opportunity and departed cheaply. Former India captain Virat Kohli was in the middle at lunch after scoring 9* alongside KS Bharat (6) as India are 90/5 in 28 overs.

Squads For Warm-up Match

India: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

Leicestershire CCC: Sam Evans (Capt), Rehan Ahmed, Sam Bates (wk), Nat Bowley, Will Davis, Joey Evison, Louis Kimber, Abi Sakande, Roman Walker, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna.

