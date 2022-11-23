India Tour Of NZ: T20I Series Is “Done And Dusted”. Now, Time For ODIs

We are here to talk about India’s power-packed performance in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand. The ‘Men In Blue’ sealed the series 1-0 after the final game ended in a tie due to rain. Won’t be wrong to say that the Hardik Pandya-led side ticked all the boxes and how. From Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Hooda and Mohammad Siraj’s bowling attacks to Suryakumar Yadav reminding us of the Diwali fireworks, the young brigade’s fruitful fest kept us glued to the screens. Oh, and, we just can’t help but talk about Pandya’s amazing captaincy and on-field composure. And, in the end, as Pandya said, “Done and dusted. Way to go." Don’t know about you, but we can’t agree more here.

India were at 75/4 after nine overs when the game had to be halted due to rain and their total levelled with the DLS par score. Hardik Pandya, whose unbeaten 30 off 18 balls helped India climb the ladder after a struggling start, “would have liked to win the game by playing the full overs, but it is what it is." His blistering knock included three boundaries and a six.

“At some point, I felt attack is the best defence on this wicket. We know the kind of bowling attacks they have, it was very important to get those 10-15 runs extra even though we lost a couple of wickets. A game like this could have given us an opportunity to test some of the players, but having said that, the weather is something we cannot control," Pandya said in the post-match conversation.

After wrapping up the T20I series in style, Pandya also spoke about his itinerary for the next few days. “I am going home, taking my time off and be with my son," he said.

Meanwhile, New Zealand captain Tim Southee said that the game “could have gone either way."

“A little bit of uncertainty around the scoreboard – whether it was a tie when the rain came in. Could have gone either way, the way we attacked with the ball and to put them under pressure was pleasing," the Kiwi pacer added.

Speaking about his team’s overall show and how the batting unit collapsed towards the end, Southee added, “It was disappointing even with the bat. We spoke about getting out there and giving everything we could, and taking early wickets. We knew if we can get those wickets, anything could happen, but unfortunately, the weather came in. You don’t know until both sides batted, it would have been an interesting game but it hasn’t gone the full tilt." New Zealand, who decided to bat first, suffered an early jolt after Finn Allen went back to the dressing room in the second over after scoring just three runs.

Cut straight to India’s bowling unit. The pacers, with some quality spells in the death overs, outperformed at McLean Park in Napier, to fold the Kiwis for 160. Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh picked up four wickets each in the game. Siraj conceded just 17 runs after completing his four overs and registered his best figures in T20I cricket. Siraj also took home the Man Of The Match trophy.

Hey, there, can’t miss our very own Mr 360 either. Oh, yes, Suryakumar Yadav it is. The flamboyant batter was named the Man of the Series. Applause, please. Suryakumar shone brighter than the Sun under the New Zealand sky during the T20I series. Staying true to his form, SKY displayed a new style of batting and we all loved it. Though in the final game of the series, he couldn’t contribute much but it can’t overshadow what SKY did in the previous outings. Honestly, it is a treat to watch Surya play and fans would love to see more of him during the ODI series. Quick recap - Surya, in the second T20I, produced a phenomenal show to grab his second century in the shortest format of the game. The Mumbai-born batter remained unbeaten after playing an incredible knock of 111 runs in just 51 balls.

For India, the job is half done yet. After securing a T20I series win, the ‘Men in Blue’ will now have to shift their focus to the fifty-over format. India, under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan or should we say “Gabbar", will play a three-match ODI series slated to start on November 25.

After decimating the Kiwis in the shortest format of the game, will “Gabbar" and his men roar once again and seal the ODI series? Let us wait and watch.

