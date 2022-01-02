Virat Kohli-led India on Thursday scripted history by winning the series opener against South Africa in Centurion by 113 runs - their first ever Test win at the venue. India have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series and will be hoping to pocket the series in Johannesburg - the venue of the second match.

What makes the victory even more special is Centurion is referred as South Africa’s den as they rarely lose at the venue. The hosts have won 21 of 27 games played on this ground. They have been on the losing side just thrice.

>India vs South Africa: Full Coverage | Photos | Schedule | Results

Advertisement

After breaching their den, Team India will now travel to Johannesburg to continue their pursuit of a first-ever Test series win in the rainbow nation. The second game will be played at hostile Wanderers stadium, starting from Monday, January 3.

The last game will be held in Cape Town from January 11 to January 15.

Ahead of the high-octane clash between India and South Africa; here we take a look at the other factors, which can influence the result of the match:

>Pitch Report

The Wanderers pitch is known for assisting bowlers. Playing a big inning at this venue is quite challenging. It’s even difficult to bat here on the first day, especially with the new ball. It will be hard to navigate against the seam bowlers with a genuine pace at this venue due to the nature of the pitch. As the game progress, spin could come in handy and pace bowlers should be able to extract reverse swing on the last two days of the game.

>Test record at the Wanderers Stadium

Advertisement

>Total games played: 37

>Games won by the team batting first: 17

>Games won by team fielding first: 10

>Average 1st Innings scores: 313

>Average 2nd Innings scores: 280

>Average 3rd Innings scores: 252

>Average 4th Innings scores: 206

>Highest total recorded at the venue: 652/7 (146 Ov) by Australia vs South Africa

>Lowest total recorded at the venue: 49/10 (29.1 Ov) by Pakistan vs South Africa

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here