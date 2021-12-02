India Tour of South Africa is Likely to be Postponed by a Week - Report

Team India’s upcoming tour of South Africa has been reportedly postponed by a week. The sources said the decision has been taken following the emergence of Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the rainbow nation. On Wednesday, it was learned that the BCCI has put the squad selection on hold as its waiting for a clearance from the Indian government. However, a confirmation is yet to be received from the board.

Several media reports have claimed that the selection meeting was supposed to held after the conclusion of the Kanpur Test and players who were rested for the ongoing 2-match Test series against New Zealand were scheduled to undergo an 8-day quarantine before flying to South Africa. But no communication has been done with players so far.

Meanwhile, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, on Tuesday, had said the tour remains on schedule as the board is currently monitoring the situation in South Africa.

“The tour is on as things stand till now. We still have time to decide. The first Test is scheduled from December 17. We will ponder about it. Players’ security and health has always been BCCI’s first priority, we will do everything possible for this. We will see what happens in the days to come," Ganguly was quoted as saying by PTI.

