The Indian team arrived in Trinidad on Wednesday to play West Indies for 3 match ODI series beginning on July 22. With skipper Rohit Sharma and senior players, including Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Rishabh Pant rested for the series, Shikhar Dhawan will be leading the side.

The ODI series will be followed by a five-match T20 series beginning on July 29. After the Caribbean islands, the contest between the teams will move to the USA for the last two T20I matches.

While Rohit Sharma will make a comeback to lead India in T20Is, Kohli and Bumrah will continue to be on rest. KL Rahul, who has been missing from action since his injury ahead of the T20I series against South Africa at home last month, is also expected to feature in the T20Is, subject to his fitness.

Here’s the Complete Schedule of India’s Tour of the West Indies

3-match ODI Series:

Jul 22, Friday: 1st ODI Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

Jul 24, Sunday: 2nd ODI, Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

Jul 27, Wednesday: 3rd ODI, Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

5-match T20I series:

Jul 29, Friday: 1st T20I, Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Aug 01, Monday: 2nd T20I, Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

Aug 02, Tuesday: 3rd T20I, Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

Aug 06, Saturday: 4th T20I, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

Aug 07, Sunday: 5th T20I, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

Squads:

India’s squad for 5 T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies - Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Shai Hope (Vice Captain), Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales - Reserves - Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.

The last time India toured West Indies in 2019, the side registered a clean sweep in all three formats of the game. India won the Test series 2-0, followed by a 2-0 and 2-0 triumph in ODI and T20I series.

