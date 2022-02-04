India U-19 Cricketer Dinesh Bana’s Coach All Praises For His Hard Work, Persistence

India crushed Australia by 96 runs in the U-19 Cricket World Cup semifinal, courtesy of Yash Dhull and Shaik Rasheed’s massive 204-run partnership. Dinesh Bana also scored a quick-fire 20 runs in 4 balls with 2 fours and 2 sixes. With this innings, Bala also became the first cricketer to make runs by scoring only boundaries.

He has been applauded for his efforts. However, Dinesh has reached this stage due to the persistent efforts of his coach Ranveer Jakhar. Ranveer had spotted Dinesh during a catching practice session. After this, he started training Dinesh but had never imagined that his student would rise to glory one day.

In a conversation with News 18, Ranveer said that Dinesh didn’t get to play in the Veenu Mankad Trophy for the first 2 matches. Dinesh then proved himself, scoring 3 half-centuries in the next matches. Ranveer further told News18 that Dinesh was appreciated by the selectors after he scored 170 runs in 98 deliveries in Challenger’s trophy. This brilliant innings paved the way for Dinesh into the U 19 Indian Team.

Dinesh practises for 8-9 hours

Ranveer lauded Dinesh, saying that he practices relentlessly for 8-9 hours.

Former cricketer and National Cricket Academy head VVS Lakshman is also supporting Dinesh. VVS is currently with the under 19 team India in the West Indies. Dinesh is currently undergoing training at the Sofia Sports Academy. Academy’s manager Prashant Kumar said that Dinesh told him that VVS interacts with him a lot at the nets.

