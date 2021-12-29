India U19 vs Bangladesh U19, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021-22 Semi-final: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, Pitch Report

It will be a battle between former champions India U-19 taking on reigning champions Bangladesh in the semi-finals of the Under-19 Asia Cup 2021-22 on December 30, Thursday. The highly-anticipated encounter will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah and starts at 11:00 AM IST.

The Boys in Blue finished second in Group A after winning two out of three matches and collecting four points to reach the semi-final. Although they head into this crucial clash after the team won against Afghanistan U-19 by four wickets, they suffered a heart-breaking loss against Pakistan U19 by two wickets earlier in the league stage. However, apart from a berth in the final, India will be hoping to avenge the defeat in the Under-19 World Cup final against the same opponents.

On the other hand, an undefeated Bangladesh outfit will be looking to extend their momentum and make it to the final. They are heading into the encounter with five points from two victories and one draw. Their last league stage match against Sri Lanka which was to decide the Group winner and runner-up was abandoned midway on Tuesday after an umpire tested positive for Covid-19 in Sharjah. Barring their cancelled match, Rakibul Hasan-led side have comprehensively won both their matches against Kuwait and Nepal by 222 and 154 runs respectively.

Advertisement

Ahead of the clash, we take a look at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch record.

>Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has been a high-scoring venue, therefore leaving no room for error for the bowlers. While there should be some swing available for the pacers in the early period, the batters will enjoy the conditions out in the middle. Spinners may get some help off the surface in the middle overs, making for an even contest between. The team winning the toss will ideally look to bat first, with 270 being a good total at the venue.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here