India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live Streaming Cricket: How to Stream ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 Online And on TV

The Indians are bursting with confidence after a 45-run win against South Africa to start their campaign, and they are anticipated to steamroll Ireland at the Brian Lara Stadium. Both India and Ireland u-19 squads won their first games. While India overcame South Africa, Ireland defeated Uganda by a margin of 39 runs.

In addition to Captain Yash Dhull, India boasts Shaikh Rasheed, who was the leading run-scorer in the last U19 Asia Cup. Harnoor Singh, the tournament’s second-highest run-scorer, will seek to get back on track after scoring only one run in the opening game. Pacers Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Ravi Kumar, as well as Raj Bawa and Vicky Ostwal, dominate in the bowling department. Nishant Sindhu, a left-arm spinner, shone in the previous game, allowing only 22 runs in 10 overs.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s batting failed to get going, with no other batsman scoring a fifty other than centurion Joshua Cox. Ireland’s hitters will hope to get their act together against a formidable Indian bowling lineup.

Left-arm spinner Matthew Humphreys picked up four wickets in the last game and will look to build on that performance. Nathan Maguire, the off-spinner, gave away only 29 runs in his quota of 10 overs while scalping two wickets.

>When is the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 match between India U19 and Ireland U19 scheduled to take place?

The game will take place on Wednesday, January 19th.

>Where will India U19 versus Ireland U19’s ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 match be played?

The two sides will square off at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad.

>When does the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 match between India U19 and Ireland U19 start?

The game will start at 6:30 pm. IST.

>Which TV networks will show the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 match between India U19 and Ireland U19?

The match between India U19 and Ireland U19 will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

>How can I watch the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 match between India U19 and Ireland U19 live?

The match between India U19 and Ireland U19 can be watched live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

