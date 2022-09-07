India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch Asia Cup 2022, Super Four Coverage on TV And Online?

With Pakistan’s thrilling win over Afghanistan on Wednesday, India have been eliminated from the final race and will be looking to sign off from the Asia Cup 2022 with a big win against Afghanistan on Thursday The match between India and Afghanistan will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

India suffered a five-wicket defeat against Pakistan in their first match of the Asia Cup Super 4 stage. In their next fixture, the Men in Blue endured a six-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka.

And now, for the Rohit Sharma-led side, a win against Afghanistan will not be enough to reach the final. India’s chances of qualifying for the summit clash were dependent on Afghanistan beating Pakistan.

Sri Lanka, in their last Super 4 match, will face Pakistan on Friday. The two teams will also contest for the trophy in the final on Sunday.

Ahead of Thursday’s Asia Cup Super 4 match between India and Afghanistan; here is all you need to know:

When Asia Cup Super 4 match between India (IND) and Afghanistan (AFG) will be played?

The Asia Cup Super 4 match between India and Afghanistan will take place on September 8, Thursday.

Where will the Asia Cup Super 4 match India (IND) vs Afghanistan (AFG) be played?

The match between India and Afghanistan will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Asia Cup Super 4 match India (IND) vs Afghanistan (AFG) begin?

The match between India and Afghanistan will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs Afghanistan (AFG) match?

India vs Afghanistan match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs Afghanistan (AFG) match?

India vs Afghanistan match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India (IND) vs Afghanistan (AFG) Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Afghanistan Predicted Line-up: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

