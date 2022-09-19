Rohit Sharma is on the verge of setting a massive batting record in the game’s shortest format. The Indian skipper will be back on the field to lead his team against Australia in the first of the three-match T20I series in Mohali on Tuesday. It’s going to be India’s first game since the exit from the Asia Cup 2022 and they will look to start afresh against the reigning World T20 Champions.

Rohit is just 2 maximums away from owing the record of most sixes in the T20 Internationals. With a total of 172 sixes, New Zealand’s Martin Guptill tops the list. Indian captain Sharma falls next with 171. The likes of Chris Gayle (124), former England captain Eoin Morgan (120) and Australian skipper Aaron Finch (117) stand third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

The Indian captain has been among runs but has not scored consistently this year. Rohit has got 423 runs in 17 games at an average of 26.43. He has also got two fifties at a strike of 143.38, with a top score of 72. He has smashed a total of 21 sixes so far this year.

The upcoming T20I series against Australia and South Africa will serve India with more chances to test their line-ups ahead of the much-awaited T20 World Cup, starting in Australia next month. After the opening clash in Mohali, the next two games will be played in Nagpur and Hyderabad.

The three T20Is against the Proteas will be held in Lucknow (October 6), Ranchi (October 9) and Delhi (October 3). This will be the last bilateral series for India before boarding the flight to Australia for the showpiece event. The Men in Blue will begin its campaign against arch-rival Pakistan at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Team (MCG) on October 23.

India squad for the Australia series: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

