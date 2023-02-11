India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score: India Look To Extend Lead In Nagpur

The hosts have posted 321/7 at stumps on Day 2 and have already taken a healthy 144-run lead to stamp their authority over Australia. Todd Murphy was the only bowler from the visitors who managed to cause major trouble with the ball on Day 2. The debutant claimed a fifer on Friday which included the wicket of Virat Kohli.

Despite his fifer, Day 2 belonged to Indian skipper Rohit Sharma who scored a sublime century on a tricky batting surface. The swashbuckling opener gave respect to the tight phase and scored boundaries on loose deliveries to keep the pressure on the Australian bowlers.

Rohit was dismissed on 120 by Pat Cummins in the third season. Jadeja, who claimed 5-47 to help India dismiss Australia for 177 in their first innings, and Axar Patel took over from there on, adding 81 runs for the unfinished eighth-wicket partnership as they propelled India past the 300-run mark. Jadeja completed his half-century off 114 balls, hitting seven boundaries. Patel achieved the milestone off 94 balls and struck eight fours.

“It was a special innings by Rohit and it is a great feeling (to see him score runs). He showed good temperament and it was very important innings as the surface wasn’t easy to bat on,” Rathour said at the end of the second day’s play.

Since he started opening in Test matches, Rohit has played some great knocks but the three hundreds that stand out include his epic 161 on a Chepauk snake pit, a ton at the Oval and Friday’s knock on a low, slow turner against Australia.

“That is the quality of his batting,” Rathour said.

“He has got runs on seaming tracks in England. But if we talk about this particular innings, he was made to work hard for his runs. Normally, with Rohit when he scores his first few runs, he then pushes the score. But here he had to work hard,” the former Test opener said.

