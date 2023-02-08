India vs Australia, 1st Test: Nagpur Weather Update for IND vs AUS 1st Test Match in Nagpur

Nagpur Weather Update, India vs Australia, 1st Test: Australia and India, currently the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) rankings, will square up in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy slated to start from February 9. The four-match Test series will kick off with the first Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. India and Australia, the two fierce rivals, had featured in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in 1996-97. The Indian cricket team are the defending champions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Team India had won the last edition of the competition in 2020-21 Down Under. With the World Test Championship finalists yet to be decided, the outcome of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be highly significant.

Australia, the table-toppers in the WTC standings, currently have a healthy points percentage of 75.56. The No.1 Test side in the ICC rankings are in a perfect position to qualify for the WTC 2023 final, irrespective of the outcome of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India have 58.93 percentage points under their belt. A 4-0 triumph will certainly be enough for the Rohit Sharma-led side to reach the WTC final.

After the completion of the four-match Test series, India and Australia will face each other in ODIs. The two teams will be playing three games in the fifty-over format.

Weather report

Nagpur weather is expected to be mostly sunny throughout the Test match. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the India vs Australia first Test match as there are zero chance of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 17 km/h on Day One of the Test match while the temperature could hover around 34 degrees Celsius to 14 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 37 per cent.

India vs Australia Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav.

Australia Predicted Starting Line-up: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Peter Handscomb, Scott Boland, Pat Cummins (c), Nathon Lyon, Mitchell Swepson.

